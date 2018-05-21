The inequality agenda

Social mobility is about much more than just education, writes Joshua Curiel

New research from the Fabian Society has revealed the prospect of sharper inequality headed Britain’s way. A combination of the Conservatives’ austerity agenda and accelerating socioeconomic change have made poverty and inequality defining issues – for example, the number of children living in poverty will rise from 2.5m (19 per cent) to 4.4m (28 per cent) by 2030. Yet since the general election, both Labour frontbenchers and government ministers have been far too quiet on the subject.

It is vital that we ensure this issue is on the agenda. And this agenda should move away from a discussion in the sole context of educational disadvantage. A real discussion about social mobility in contemporary society instead necessitates moving on to the far more unsettled territory of family, community and society. Looking at this it is clear that, as inequalities of income and wealth increase, where you come from is becoming more and more important.

There is much to be said about the importance of ensuring low-income communities have access to high-quality teaching. But we are placing more and more responsibilities on schools to solve society’s ills – as we shy away from family policy, dismantle the social work system, ignore the impact of labour market changes, and refuse to discuss housing and catchment areas. This is not just a failure of government policy. Parents, local authorities, charities, and the media all perpetuate this narrative.

This view is held up by the data. If we account for non-school factors (such as family structure, economic insecurity and parental engagement), then school quality and school resources themselves seem to contribute relatively little to class gaps in test scores. Another key factor is social networks. Not only are networks and social groups vital for social development, but activities such as team sports contribute to the establishment of resilience and a positive outlook.

So, what can be done to reverse the trend? An early-years policy focused on affordable, high-quality, centre-based day care for low-income families is essential to tackle disadvantage. Rather than closing Sure Start centres, the work of the late Dame Tessa Jowell, and sacking community nurses, the government should be focusing on improving early years. And a Scandinavian-style school system would be a fittingly progressive ambition for a Labour party keen to set about making real radical change in society.

Second, as Labour argued in their manifesto, high-class technical and vocational education is vital for real social justice. Students should never be forced down a non-academic pathway, but we must provide high quality opportunities, and high quality jobs, for everyone in our education system.

Without radical political change, inequality will continue to increase. Tackling this means looking beyond the narrow confines of the school gate, and changing the discussion on education, whether the gatekeepers like it or not.

Joshua Curiel is a young political activist

