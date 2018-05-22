33. Repealing the eighth: Will pro-choice prevail in Ireland?

Ahead of this week’s referendum in Ireland on whether to repeal the country’s anti-abortion legislation, Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd talk to writer and activist Niamh Ní Mhaoileoin about the campaign, as well as the effects of using referendums to determine social reform.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Further reading:

Niamh Ní Mhaoileoin on why conservative messaging is key to the repeal campaign

Charlotte Norton on the need for reform in Northern Ireland

Estelle Hart on the danger of the ongoing ‘conscientious objection’ bill in the UK parliament

Sian Norris on the coming battle to liberalise abortion in Britain

Clare Murphy on decriminalising abortion in the UK

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.