What happens when you try and erase LGBT identities

I now live my life proudly as who I am, but the reality of Margaret Thatcher’s government meant I hid it for too long – Progress deputy director Stephanie Lloyd writes on the 30th anniversary of Section 28

‘Children need to be taught to respect traditional moral values … they are being taught that they have an inalienable right to be gay.’ These are the words from Margaret Thatcher that led to the introduction of section 28 30 years ago today. This legislation devastated the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people across the country as it banned local authorities from ‘promoting homosexuality’ and brought in a cloud of shame that would linger over the heads of LGBT people and one that will stay with them for decades to come.



The amendment stated that councils should not ‘intentionally promote homosexuality’ or ‘promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship’. The day-to-day reality of this legislation meant that in schools across the country it was essentially illegal to even mention homosexuality. Teachers would have to turn away students that were struggling with their identities, and even LGBT existence was removed from any conversation. In our schools we were not just made to feel like we should not exist; it was the law that we did not.

Our schools are meant to be where we get the chance to grow and learn about ourselves and the world around us. It is where we form our opinions and discover our values but the Tories instead made them a place of fear and hatred with regards to sexuality.

I now live my life as a proud lesbian who is very open about my sexuality – but I did not come out until I was in my first year of university, and the shame and erasure of LGBT identities during my time at school is part of the reason why.

I spent the entirety of my schooling under section 28. Even when we finally got the Labour government our country needed in 1997 and we managed to repeal this vile act in 2003, the county I grew up in, Kent, had passed its own version. They were scared that the progressive values of Labour would shine a positive light on the lives of LGBT people across the country so my Conservative-run council introduced its own section 28 measure.

The last Labour government changed my life as a young gay woman for better in so many ways. However, the need for Labour in local government feels so profound to me on days like today. Nationally, we had managed to tear down the walls and barriers that the Tories had put up around LGBT people – but for me, a young girl growing up in Kent, those walls were still there to hide my community from me.

Today is a day that many of us will look back to see how far we have come but we also need to look forward to see what more needs to be done. This is why it is vital that we fight for truly inclusive sex and relationship education to be implemented in schools across the country. We need to make sure that our schools are a safe place for every young LGBT person, that they are a place where they can question, learn and seek the support they need. In Wales, the Labour government has announced they will do just that. We need to ensure this is the case for young people everywhere.

–––––

Stephanie Lloyd is deputy director of Progress. She tweets at @stephanielloyd1

–––––

Read more about Stonewall’s campaigning on relationships and sex education

Photo: Stephanie Lloyd