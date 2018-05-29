Is liberal democracy dying?

Yascha Mounk speaks to Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell about why the number of democracies in the world is falling – and whether Trump, Brexit and populism spells the end for liberal democracies the world over.
Further reading:
Claudia Chwalisz reviews Yascha Mounk’s The People vs Democracy for Progress
How populist uprisings come bring about the end of liberal democracy – Yascha Mounk in the Guardian
Michael Ignatieff on enemies vs adversaries
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.