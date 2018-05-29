Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Is liberal democracy dying?

May 29, 2018
Yascha Mounk speaks to Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell about why the number of democracies in the world is falling – and whether Trump, Brexit and populism spells the end for liberal democracies the world over.

Further reading:

Claudia Chwalisz reviews Yascha Mounk’s The People vs Democracy for Progress

How populist uprisings come bring about the end of liberal democracy – Yascha Mounk in the Guardian

Michael Ignatieff on enemies vs adversaries

