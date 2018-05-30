Explaining Italy’s populist surge

Italy is in the midst of a political standoff between Eurosceptic outsiders and its pro-EU political mainstream. How did the country reach this juncture?

In Italy’s elections on 4 March, the far right League and the anti-establishment Five Star movement (M5s) saw the combined share of their support rise from 29 per cent to over 50 per cent; the latest opinion polls put them on 57 per cent. How can we explain the sudden upsurge of populist parties in Italy? And what will the consequences be? The answer to the first question requires reference both to general factors including but going beyond Italy, and to factors specific to that country.

The general factors cover, first, the economic and social crisis associated with the effects of the worldwide financial meltdown; second, the emergence of what has become the principal social cleavage driving party politics in the early twenty-first century: the divide between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’; third, the crisis of the mainstream parties of the left. Of these factors, the first is well known. The second refers to the division between, on the one hand, the well educated, in secure, salaried, employment, international in outlook, comfortable with the cultural changes associated with globalisation, and, on the other hand, the less well-educated, in insecure employment, fearful of both the economic and cultural implications of globalisation. The third refers to the loss of cultural hegemony (represented by, for example, the UK’s ‘post-war Keynesian consensus’) of the European social democratic parties, unable to offer effective representation to their natural working-class constituencies and suffering consequent electoral decline.

But there are also factors specific to Italy. These include Italians’ anti-political sentiments, fuelled by the sense that the country has long been managed by an inefficient and ineffective, largely corrupt and unresponsive political class – due essentially to the weakness of the country’s political parties, for which reformers have attempted to compensate by numerous unsuccessful attempts at wider institutional reform. The latest of these has been a series of constitutional reforms defeated in a referendum in December 2016, and the October 2017 electoral law, widely thought to have contributed to the current impasse without any party or party coalition having a majority of seats in parliament.

These circumstances provided the perfect setting for the advance of the League – a right wing anti-immigrant party that draws much of its strength from popular resentment arising from perceptions of EU-imposed austerity and from the post-2015 refugee crises – and for the M5s. The latter presents itself as an anti-establishment force inspired by the principles of participatory democracy; and, since it draws its support from across the left-right spectrum, it has hitherto maintained a policy of rigid independence from all other parties.

However, the M5s has since been thrown into the arms of the League, thanks to the need to find a majority coalition in the aftermath of 4 March and thanks to the parties’ common denominator: populism. Populism not only claims to represent the interests of ‘the pure people’ against the ‘corrupt elite’ but claims to have a monopoly on the ability to do so. Thus, it challenges the liberal component of liberal democracy by implying that the support of a majority of the people is alone sufficient to give its actions legitimacy.

In this respect, President Sergio Mattarella’s decision, in opposition to the two parties, to refuse to sanction the appointment as finance minister of the Eurosceptic economist, Paolo Savona, has solidified the understanding between the League and M5s. With the benefit of hindsight it is easy to criticise Mattarella; but giving way would – by setting a populist precedent that parties backed by a majority can impose their will regardless – have bequeathed a considerably weakened presidency to his successors. On the other hand, it has set the stage for a dramatic showdown in fresh elections likely to be framed as a referendum on the people versus the establishment, where this division will sweep away the traditional left-right divisions of the past.

The logical consequence of populism is, arguably, fascism. With the markets in turmoil and one of the EU’s largest members facing an unprecedented constitutional crisis, we may be about to harvest some of the bitterest fruits of the populist upsurge.

James Newell is professor of politics at the University of Salford

