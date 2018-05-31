The Obama/Netflix deal: can storytelling save politics?

Politics is all about telling the right story – maybe the Obama/Netflix deal can do just that, writes Jasper Cresdee-Hyde

‘One of the things that I’ve learned about being a leader is sometimes we think people are only motivated by money, or they’re only motivated by power or these very concrete incentives. But people are also inspired by stories.’

– Barack Obama, ‘The Final Year’ (2017)

Once upon a time, the storyteller-in-chief was Barack Obama. His storytelling credentials are indisputable: time and time again, Obama and his team have emphasised the importance of stories. As Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter, put it: when writing a speech the writer must ask, ‘what story am I trying to tell?’

Therefore, it came as no surprise when Netflix announced a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to ‘produce films and series potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.’ It is a development which has monumental implications for Netflix, mass digital entertainment, and the intersection between media and politics – one which has already come into focus with Donald Trump occupying the White House. Trump has stolen the narrative reins from us, recasting politics as populism. Storytelling has the power to shape culture, which, in turn, shapes policy. Power is wielded by those who tell the right story.

After all, some of the most successful slices of modern entertainment are politically charged: Black Panther became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, acting as cinematic activism for representation and better awareness of African culture in the west. A similar status befell Wonder Woman, praised for its tale of female empowerment. Game of Thrones tells political tales through a fantasy prism. Even popular entertainment which appears wholly detached from politics can be connected when turned upside down – for example, Stranger Things is rooted in a nostalgic vision of the past, much like the politics of Trump and Brexit (yes, a comparison has genuinely been made).

Bringing figures as talented, charismatic, and persuasive as the Obamas into the fold could mean that a potentially unstoppable force for generating social change is created. But will it actually work?

The answer depends on their intentions. Trump’s shadow looms large; for all Obama’s popularity, we must not forget that his anointed successor did not succeed. No, Hillary Clinton is not an equally popular figure, but the United States did not vote for Trump, in many ways the antithesis of Obama, just for fun. It is entirely possible that this deal will merely fuel the liberal echo chamber, failing to sway voters away from far right populism. Plus, as opinion polls are unreliable, there is no telling how well-liked the Obamas are in contemporary America. And, despite their broad appeal, in today’s divided political battleground, steeped in fundamental distrust of powerful people and institutions, the challenge may prove too tough. Even if the content is bipartisan, will it be perceived that way?

Yet, there could be one area that has the potential for success. Fiction has the power to tear down walls and unify people in a way factual content can struggle to. Stories speak to our optimism, allowing us to project ourselves onto people and places who never were or will be; catch a liberal and a conservative thrashing it out over healthcare, then lovingly discussing Avengers: Infinity War. This is because stories can only function through emotional connections – and, once the storyteller holds the heart, they can begin to change the mind.

Picture this: a slate of original programming, curated by Barack and Michelle Obama, telling diverse, human stories related to everyday issues. A drama about a working class family hit by globalization. A comedy about migrants trying to traverse the US-Mexico border. A film about the psychological impact a school shooting has on students. A sci-fi show about humans colonising alien planets and cultures. The possibilities to marry politics with narrative in the most overt manner yet are limitless.

The Obama/Netflix deal is the opportunity to bring his early education in citizenship to an entirely new global audience. And even if their creative venture fails – well, perhaps we will get some good TV out of it.

Jasper Cresdee-Hyde is an online journalist. He tweets @Jasper_CH

Photo: By The White House from Washington, DC (P030715PS-0691) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons