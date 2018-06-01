What we can achieve in local government

We may not be in national government, but there is still much we can do, writes Ibrahim Dogus

I was grateful to be chosen by my Labour comrades to be the next deputy mayor of one of London’s most diverse boroughs. I feel pride, as well as a great sense of responsibility, to have won a seat on the council for Bishop’s ward, and to be elected deputy mayor for a year. I look forward to serving residents to the very best of my abilities.

It is a challenging time in the borough with cuts to grant funding from central government of 50 per cent between 2010 and 2020 requiring more than £250m in savings in council services overall. The council has tried hard to ensure cuts do not have too severe an effect on the most vulnerable. For example, all the borough’s children’s centres have been kept open despite the cuts to the budget.

But we need to prepare residents for deeper cuts by signposting them to other services and investing in innovative forms of support. We also have to ask ourselves some difficult questions. What can we do for more than 23,000 people on Lambeth’s housing waiting list and 2,000 homeless families in temporary accommodation? The increasing number of rough sleepers who shelter around Waterloo station are highly mobile – how can we reach them most effectively?

We have seen horrific gun and knife violence, including, in recent weeks, the fatal shooting of Rhyhiem Barton in Kennington. We need to engage with parents, children and schools to explore the reasons for this violence, and back the work of frontline organisations. Youth worker Shomoy Dormer believes the key is facing up to the reality of abuse in the home and working with at-risk young people when they are at primary school, and it is vital we include this in our plan for the area.

Councillors have a direct impact on citizens and can have a huge amount of influence on their local environment. Reflecting on this, it is crucial to consult properly and make sure decisions involve residents. For example, to ensure the right to decent housing, we need to build more affordable and council housing: how we do this requires consent and active participation of communities.

Business improvement districts, which bring together local firms to enhance their local environment are a fantastic innovation, but they need to be motivated to do more. At present, membership tends to be restricted to businesses over a certain rateable value; which pay the business improvement district levy. There needs to be a way to include smaller businesses at a different level of membership to energise the whole setup. There is also a huge opportunity for entrepreneurship in Lambeth, with so many ambitious individuals living here. Many more would try and start their own businesses given the right opportunities. We need a supportive local business environment and attractive living environment to incentivise them.

Air pollution is also a key issue. It is a continual blight on London – you can get everything else right and still dissuade people from wanting to live and work in the city if you have filthy air. While not quite as bad as last year, Brixton road still broke annual emissions limits before the end of January, the first monitored road in London to do so. We need urgent action and local government is the place where this action can happen.

Yet, local government is not just about local issues. In local government we have the power to take an international viewpoint as well as a local one. We should continue to lobby to guarantee the rights of European nationals, thousands of whom have made Lambeth their home, in a post-Brexit Britain. We should show our respect to the Windrush migrants who answered our call to work in our public services, and we should support the migrants and refugees who contribute greatly to the patchwork of our borough, and our country.

We may not be in national government, but we are in local government, and I intend to make the most of this when representing the people of Lambeth.

–––––

Ibrahim Dogus is deputy mayor of Lambeth and the founder of SME4Labour. He tweets at @ibrahim_Dogus

–––––

Photo © Stuart Taylor (cc-by-sa/2.0)