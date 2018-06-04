Against dogma and delusion

Neil Kinnock is on excoriating form when it comes to Brexit, finds Henna Shah

‘We are in the biggest bloody mess we’ve ever been, certainly since the 1930s…’ Former leader of the Labour party, Neil Kinnock announced to a packed committee room. This assessment of the current situation was only the beginning of an expansive speech at a rally held by the Labour Campaign for the Single Market last month, and chaired by Progress’ Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd.

What was striking about Kinnock’s contribution, however, was not how widely it ranged or, indeed, his dulcet Welsh tones, but rather its damning content. The man who fought Militant, citing the ‘grotesque chaos’ and ‘pickled dogma’ of the Labour party in opposition in the 1980s, did not mince his words when describing the clear malaise facing both Theresa May’s Tory government and our nation’s public services.

May’s government, hanging on by the questionable thread of the Democratic Unionist party, ‘instead of being strong and stable, [is] in stasis; a kind of prolonged political constipation.’ And, to top it all off, she has a cabinet in total disorder, with rival big beasts actively briefing against each other – in Kinnock’s words ‘they don’t have a war cabinet, they’ve got a civil war cabinet’.

It is hard to imagine Michael Gove, Philip Hammond and the rest as Roundheads and Cavaliers for the Brexit age. And while the argument between those who favour a customs partnership with the European Union and those who support the ‘max fac’ – or ‘maximum facilitation’ – option may not involve the same coiffure-based distinctions as its historical predecessor, Kinnock argues that ‘the division is really as serious, as deep, and potentially as damaging’.

Squabbles in May’s insurgent cabinet aside, endorsement of the max fac, or ‘max f*ck up’ option by hard Brexiteers has far more wide-reaching and long-term consequences for Britain. Not only does it smack of irony that analogue politicians such as Jacob Rees-Mogg seem to be placing all their faith in technology that does not currently exist, but the implications that this creates for the Irish border could be cataclysmic – both politically and economically.

Kinnock may have reprised his royalists vs roundheads metaphor, shocked that internal divisions could lead to the Conservative and Unionist party being ‘cavalier about the possibility of a friction ridden Ireland’, but the reality might be even worse than the thought of Liam Fox or Boris Johnson in full cavalier garb. The treatment of the Good Friday agreement and its ‘reality as casual, incidental, part of a distant history, or something, to quote a former secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Owen Paterson, that… [it has] exhausted its shelf life’ is naïve at best and flagrantly irresponsible at worst. As Kinnock dramatically put, ‘how the hell can they remember Dunkirk after all these years and forget about Armagh in an eye blink of history, is quite beyond me’.

The idea that the ‘miracle unfolding’ of the end of the Troubles, with the ending of ‘the perpetual armed guards, the perpetual checks on every hotel bed, the checking of taxis,’ has vanished from the collective memory of the Brexiteers – now willing to rely on non-existent technology to maintain peace, is how divorced their Brexit fantasy is from their Brexit reality. A point driven home by the night’s first speaker – Claire Hanna of the Social Democratic and Labour party.

And the future of the Irish border is not the only fantastic notion in Brexit wonderland. The picture of Britain as a plucky trading nation; the world’s shopkeeper, is a dangerous anachronism, and one that ignores the reality of our position. Laying out the facts in his speech, Kinnock highlighted the vital importance of services to our exports – they make up 79 per cent of gross domestic product and currently form 40 per cent of our trade with the European Union.

It is not just the absolute numbers which demonstrate the precarious nature of our position when it comes to international trade. The United Kingdom has consistently run a current account deficit (now standing at £18.4bn), and trade in goods and services comprises a significant part of this. With the UK running a £14bn surplus in services trade with the EU, the impact of Brexit on the services sector cannot be overstated.

An end to free trade in services will not only hit the bankers and consultants in the City of London. While the impact of the likes of JP Morgan moving their operations from the capital to the continent will be certainly be felt in all parts of the British economy, Kinnock was at pains to dispel the myth that only London would be affected. In fact, financial services alone employ 1.2m people, half of them outside London.

And, as Kinnock put, there is no ‘kind of global Slumberland mattress that we could find comfort on’. While it is true that we can fall back on World Trade Organisation rules, these do not provide adequate coverage for services – the majority of our economy. ‘Falling back does not mean the Slumberland mattress, it means a bed of nails with a barbed wire duvet. That’s the reality.’ This bed of nails will not discriminate based on class. The ‘distinction between professional and proletarian … [has] been a handy way to divide people and to persuade them their interests weren’t just different, but actually divergent.’

This narrative of division, combined with the ‘meandering cluelessness which currently characterises the government’ should not be allowed to win out. We know the facts and we know the figures – many appeared in Kinnock’s speech because they tell the whole story. ‘None of them are anticipation. None of them are estimates. Certainly, none of them are scare tactics.’

The real impact of Brexit, Kinnock’s walk without route or destination, was echoed by the other members of the panel, as well as some welcome guests. Alongside Kinnock and Hanna, impassioned speeches were given by Chuka Umunna, Ian Murray, Stella Creasy and Stephen Doughty, all of whom had unique experiences to share.

The final call to arms? While the cavaliers and roundheads continue to be consumed by their own political ambition, it is time for us to be true patriots.

Kinnock put it best with his conclusion: ‘I appeal in the name of realism, and against dogma and delusion, I urge that we stop this topple into uncertainty and insecurity. I want us to mobilise patriotism. Not so much the patriotism that respects the flag, though we all do, but the patriotism measured in commitment to people who live under the flag.’

Henna Shah is editorial assistant at Progress. She tweets @hennalikespie

