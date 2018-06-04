Learning from the local elections

Labour’s wobbles in some ‘Remain’ strongholds should give us pause for thought, writes Jasmin Beckett

In last month’s local elections in the north-west, we were all pleased to see Labour gain leadership of Trafford – much of this was down to a great local campaign, but that campaigning was also given a boost by those who voted against Brexit. More generally, the 2018 local elections demonstrated that Labour’s general election success in many ‘Remain’ voting areas did not mean that Labour has permanently seen off the Liberal Democrats and the Greens. Compared to the 2017 general election, Labour’s vote dropped sharply in many pro-European areas. It would be foolish to assume that Labour’s pro-Europeans have nowhere else to go, or that supporters of the Greens and Liberal Democrats who lent Labour their votes in 2017 will stick with the party regardless. Although Labour generally did well in heavily Remain areas relative to the last time these seats were contested in the 2014 local elections, there were signs that in some places where Labour support has been growing in recent years that the patience of these Labour voters is not unlimited.

Contrary to expectations, the Greens had a fairly good election and held on to most of their endangered council seats (except in Norwich), and increased their vote share in many of the inner city and inner suburban areas where Labour had dominated in the 2017 general election, both in and outside London. One of the most dramatic results was that the Greens won the popular vote in Sheffield Central, a seat dominated by higher education where Labour had a 58 percentage point majority in 2017; the Liberal Democrats had a good swing in their favour in neighbouring Sheffield Hallam.

The Liberal Democrats proved resilient, and even made gains, in areas where they were up against Labour in pro-European territory like Hornsey and Bermondsey as well as ‘Leave’-voting Hull and Sunderland. The only places where a progressive voting surge produced landslide gains from the Conservatives were Richmond and Kingston, and the beneficiaries were the Liberal Democrats. While Labour made progress in pro-European areas where the main competition is from the Conservatives, even there the benefits of the decline in the Conservative and United Kingdom Independence party vote were shared with the Liberal Democrats and Greens. If Labour had been able to maintain the squeeze on these smaller parties, we would have won Wandsworth and inflicted a major defeat on the Conservatives.

It is interesting that Labour’s very best result in the country came in Hammersmith and Fulham, on top of a surprisingly good result in 2014. The local swing of 7.6 per cent to Labour would have been nearly enough to win Westminster. Much of the result is down to the Labour council’s good local record, but Hammersmith and Fulham Labour also ran an unapologetically, out and proud, pro-European campaign. In February, the council became the first in the country to vote in support of a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal.

While Labour might be able to shrug off the pro-European vote splintering in boroughs such as Hackney and Lambeth, it poses more of a threat in seats that are basically marginal but produced large Labour majorities in 2017 – such as Ealing Central and Acton, and Hampstead and Kilburn – where Labour majorities dipped in 2018. Labour-held marginals such as Enfield Southgate and Croydon Central are also threatened by this trend. It would be tragic if the party were to lose out by unconvincing posturing that fails to satisfy former Ukip voters while alienating the people who lent us their votes in 2017 because they wanted us to avert a catastrophic Tory Brexit that will damage the economy and Britain’s place in the world for decades.

Jasmin Beckett is a candidate for Labour's National Executive Committee

