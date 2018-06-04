What Tessa taught me

Tessa Jowell fought for social justice and made the world a better place until the end, writes Jessica Asato

So many people have been touched by Tessa Jowell in some way – in the last weeks, social media has been packed with examples of Tessa taking the time to chat to canvassers on rainy campaign days, or giving encouraging pep talks to young candidate hopefuls. Her essential humanity has shone through so many people’s memories of her. I had the incredible pleasure of working for Tessa as a political adviser from 2011 to 2015, taking in her last years as a member of parliament, and until the close of the Games, her role as shadow minister for the Olympics.

Her first invocation in everything she did – giving speeches, interventions in the chamber, or speaking to the media – was to focus on the people or person at the heart of the story. Her political success stemmed from illuminating the lived experience of those she advocated for – the apprentices from Olympic boroughs nervously starting their first day in construction training in the Olympic Park; the children from slums in Mumbai gaining an education through the international Olympic legacy programme; the women athletes included in the Games for the first time as a result of Tessa’s commitment to greater gender equality in London’s bid.

I now work for a domestic abuse charity which calls for services to embed a ‘trauma-informed’ approach and realise that Tessa was a politician who naturally did this. She had an instinct for peoples’ troubles – her background in social work and mental health clearly helped, but she was able to connect on a personal level by having a sixth sense of the underlying problems affecting people and society more widely. She understood the impact of intergenerational violence, poverty and ill health, not through a narrow class lens, but because of multiple failures to tackle childhood trauma from minus nine months which led to her endorsement of Sure Start.

And she never lost her optimism that new research, interventions, science and public innovation would keep pushing better ways of breaking cycles of abuse and despair. Tessa was not an intellectual, but she loved the power of ideas, as long as they were conjoined with pragmatic application. Her brilliance was in being able to coax and cajole others to work together in communities of change – providing leadership, advice and encouragement, but often leaving others to take the mission forward. Tessa often used the maxim from disability campaigners – nothing about us, without us – and used the ideas of ‘co-production’ and ‘co-creation’ long before they became fashionable.

Indeed, Tessa often promoted causes before their time. As the culture secretary in 2007, realising the pernicious effect of advertising on girls’ body image, she tried to work with the fashion industry to stop the use of size zero models. She was rebuked at the time but ten years later, many British designers and brands finally responded to the call to action. Her push on the smoking ban, on curbing advertising to children to combat childhood obesity and so many other public health initiatives, were not universally popular. I remember one MP saying that the smoking ban would squash the only joy in life his working class male constituents had: their cigarettes. But we look back in horror now at how we tolerated those smoke-filled pubs and offices.

Tessa taught me that compassion, collaboration, humility, and love, could (and should) go hand-in-hand with grit, resolve, leadership and self-belief. She truly practiced a different style of politics – ‘if you have nothing nice to say, you would be better off saying nothing at all’, she would remind me. I would marvel at her ability to turn the other cheek, admonishing me for getting overly annoyed at a snide media piece or slight by a colleague. ‘Negative energy gets us nowhere’, she would say, and then find a slice of cake to share with a cup of tea. I have never known a boss who so often made tea for the people around her – and I have never known a politician whose staff were so long-serving and loyal in return.

There was always time in the diary to give counsel to others (which brought much consternation to her diligent diary team). A stream of parliamentary colleagues, mostly women, and to my surprise from other political traditions both within and without the Labour party, would look to her for wisdom and a listening ear. Her office, with its beautifully embroidered cushions and scented flowers, particularly in the spring, was a little oasis of calm, away from the frenetic, sometimes brutal, grind of parliamentary daily life.

I had the honour of being with Tessa as she gave one of her final interviews for Panorama. It was an agonising hour and a half as she tried to find the words – still crystal clear in her mind, but not once she spoke them. The whole thing must have been physically and emotionally exhausting for her. But Tessa got up, dashed off to a waiting cab with her dear friend Charlie Falconer, and went to the House of Lords to register her vote against the government’s Brexit plans.

That is how I will remember her – stepping up one last time, full of energy, purpose and perfect optimism.

Jessica Asato was a political advisor to Tessa Jowell and now works as public affairs manager for SafeLives, a national domestic abuse charity. She tweets @Jessica_Asato

