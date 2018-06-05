A stench hanging over

Antisemitism on the left will be punished at the ballot box, writes Adam Langleben

‘I know how crap Barnet council is and I always vote Labour; but I won’t this time.’

This was the summary opening, and often closing line from hundreds of conversations myself and other Labour candidates and councillors had on the doorstep in Barnet throughout the recent local elections.

This was despite 16 years of a terrible Tory council. Responsible for a botched mass-outsourcing project with failing Capita, destroying people’s homes through redevelopment (rather than regeneration) of our council housing stock and most recently being told by Ofsted that our children’s services were failing – outrageous for a borough with comparatively fewer issues than neighbouring urban boroughs.

And just weeks before the election the borough went into no overall control following a Tory councillor defecting to being independent after his deselection. The Tories were the largest party with 31 seats, with Labour on 30, a sole Liberal Democrat and the new independent.

The Labour party in Barnet, led by Barry Rawlings, put forward a positive and optimistic programme for what a Labour council could achieve together, given the chance. The response was positive. Our manifesto was well laid out, clear and radical in many ways.

But on the doorstep there were two recurring issues. Potholes – Tory-run Barnet had stopped all quality assurance from their contractors as part of the outsourcing. This was easy – a Labour council would have restored quality assurance.

But the second issue was more tricky.

Labour antisemitism was dominant and its shadow hung over our campaign throughout. Unlike most areas in Britain, in Barnet most streets will have at least one Jewish household – and in some areas many. Locally, we are proud of having very strong contact data with our voters – better than almost any Labour-held seat with some of the highest contact rates in London because we have been working the borough hard for so long. But despite most households being down on our canvass sheets as being consistent Labour voters, we were having doors slammed in our faces or, at best, engaging in very tricky conversations.

I was embarrassed. Not just for myself but for the other canvassers who had to try and explain to voters who thought the Labour party was essentially racist why locally we were not. And we in Barnet – regardless of what wing of the party we are on – are not.

In target wards we lost or failed to gain, myself and other candidates can count the Tory majority in too many instances by the number of conversations we had with Jewish (and many non-Jewish) voters saying no to Labour due to antisemitism.

West Hendon, which I proudly represented and has a 14 per cent Jewish population had been Labour for 40 years – but no more. In Hale, which elected one Labour councillor in 2014 and has a 19 per cent Jewish population we also lost and lost badly. We ended up going from a one seat Tory majority on the council in 2014 to one of 13.

And it was not just Barnet: across the west of Haringey, Bury, Salford and Liverpool, we saw similar results where Jewish voters cluster.

The national Labour party’s inability to understand the issue of left antisemitism, let alone tackle it, cost Labour control of Barnet council. This is probably the first election in Labour’s history where the deciding factor in the outcome was not our policy platform but rather the perception of us as being racist.

The Labour party can never forget what happened in Barnet and must learn from it. Labour members proudly and rightly talk of our proud history of tackling prejudice, discrimination and racism, but for as long as this stench of antisemitism hangs over the party we will not form a government – the country will not vote for a Labour party that has forgotten its founding values.

Adam Langleben was a councillor in the London borough of Barnet and is a member of the National Executive Committee of the Jewish Labour Movement. He writes in a personal capacity. He tweets @adamlangleben

Photo: by Paul Farmer, licensed under (CC BY-SA 2.0)