35. Phoning in democracy: how technology can improve participation
Can new technology be harnessed to get more people involved in politics and our democratic process? And has the internet dragged political debate into the gutter? Conor Pope, Stephanie Lloyd and Sam Bright speak to Webroots Democracy’s Areeq Chowdhury about how opening up political system and regulating the online platforms could be the way forward.
Further listening:
Progressive Britain LIVE: Alison McGovern and Wes Streeting debate the whether new technology is progressive
Big tech: Rafael Behr on whether it is realistic to try and hold big internet companies to account
AI equality: Hannah Miller joins to discuss how innovation is opening up new avenues for tackling inequality
Further reading:
Areeq Chowdhury for the Fabian Society on bring politics online
Maisie Borrows on how Estonia is harnessing technology
The ‘fourth industrial revolution’ must be democratised, says Liam Byrne MP
