35. Phoning in democracy: how technology can improve participation

Can new technology be harnessed to get more people involved in politics and our democratic process? And has the internet dragged political debate into the gutter? Conor Pope, Stephanie Lloyd and Sam Bright speak to Webroots Democracy’s Areeq Chowdhury about how opening up political system and regulating the online platforms could be the way forward.

Further listening:

Progressive Britain LIVE: Alison McGovern and Wes Streeting debate the whether new technology is progressive

Big tech: Rafael Behr on whether it is realistic to try and hold big internet companies to account

AI equality: Hannah Miller joins to discuss how innovation is opening up new avenues for tackling inequality

Further reading:

Areeq Chowdhury for the Fabian Society on bring politics online

Maisie Borrows on how Estonia is harnessing technology

The ‘fourth industrial revolution’ must be democratised, says Liam Byrne MP

