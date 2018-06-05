The clock is ticking on our low-carbon future

The government needs to step in if we want to secure our national energy infrastructure, writes Prospect union’s Sue Ferns

The United Kingdom has a critical task ahead if we want to develop the low-carbon energy infrastructure necessary to power a sustainable future and improve our energy security. It looks like the government has finally seen some sense when it comes to investing in our national energy assets.

By taking a share in the planned Wylfa Newydd nuclear power plant in north Wales, the government can ensure that costs are lower, more jobs are created and that we get the investment in low-carbon skills we desperately need. But this cannot be a one-off. While a new nuclear deal is welcome, this speaks to a much broader debate about new energy infrastructure.

While much of the debate about energy has focussed on the actions of the Big Six and their relationship to domestic customers, there is a much bigger debate sitting behind this. Energy is not only about prices charged to customers, it is also about renewing our ageing energy infrastructure, ensuring the right mix of generation to serve future needs and enabling the development of new renewable technologies.

My union, Prospect, supports the government’s ambitions in the Clean Growth Strategy to cut the cost of energy, drive economic prosperity, create high value jobs and improve our quality of life.

Businesses responding to Confederation of British Industry infrastructure surveys have consistently cited security of energy supply, and the need for investment in power generation, as the most critical and important issue in the sector. This is a key issue to us. As a union we represent thousands of highly skilled workers across the energy industry and we are concerned about the consequences of further delays and uncertainty regarding the delivery of critical infrastructure.

The clock is ticking on the UK’s ability to deliver new low-carbon energy infrastructure in time to manage the replacement of old capacity and meet our carbon targets. There is an urgent need for new infrastructure to replace capacity that is due to be switched off over the next fifteen years, even taking into account the rapid growth in renewable technology. With coal generation being phased out by 2025, and all-current nuclear generation, apart from Sizewell B, set to retire by 2030, we desperately need increased investment in new, low-carbon generation assets. We also need investment in energy networks to enable them to adjust to more distributed generation and the fluid energy flows of a smarter network.

After months of delays, it now seems that ministers have now begun to grasp the nettle on new nuclear by taking a direct stake in Hitachi’s plans to develop a new plant at Wylfa in north Wales. This is a demand that Prospect has made to government, not just over nuclear but across our critical infrastructure, including the proposed tidal lagoon in Swansea.

By requiring the private sector to bear almost all the risk and the upfront costs, in return for a substantial premium once the plant is up and running, the government has created the conditions for much higher build costs, a greater cost of capital, and therefore higher costs for the consumer.

Closing this investment gap is vital not only for averting the risk of highly damaging power shortages, but also to reducing costs over the longer term. It also has the potential to stimulate the creation of high quality skilled jobs in every region of the UK and, in areas like nuclear decommissioning, a way to develop expertise and capacity to access highly lucrative export opportunities.

Much of the speculation over delays in energy policy suggest that the Treasury has been reticent to accept the cost of government taking a direct role in managing new infrastructure. The reality is that the Treasury has an essential role in major energy projects and in delivering a low carbon economy. These new national energy assets are key to underpinning our future energy mix and providing the certainty necessary to allow the wider adoption of emerging renewable technologies.

In no other area of vital national infrastructure, does the government pass all of the construction risk onto the private sector, which is in effect what the Hinkley Point C funding model has done. It is a Private Finance Initiative-type deal in all but name.

There are many challenges ahead to create an energy network fit for the century ahead: Brexit, our climate targets and the need to renew our energy infrastructure. The energy sector needs to see this latest change as the start of a new approach. The time has come for the Treasury to take a grip on the process and drive forward the delivery of a whole new generation of nuclear powers stations, alongside the tidal lagoon and other projects.

Sue Ferns is senior deputy general secretary of Prospect union. She tweets at @fernssue

