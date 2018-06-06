What the women of Northern Ireland need

Only Westminster, not a referendum, can achieve change for the women of Northern Ireland, writes Charlotte Norton

Yesterday, Parliament held a debate about repealing section 58 and 59 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 (OAPA), the law that covers abortion in the United Kingdom (yes, even in England). This debate was triggered by the success of the Repeal the 8th campaign in Ireland, which, once again, highlighted the position in Northern Ireland.

Those facing crisis pregnancies in Northern Ireland, even in cases of rape and fatal foetal abnormality, cannot access safe, legal, free abortions in their own country. But, as many members of parliament pointed out, making abortion illegal does not stop people seeking an abortion. It simply forces women to undertake degrading and dangerous journeys, or risk legal punishment by ordering abortion pills online.

Women in the rest of the UK fare slightly better as the Abortion Act 1967 allows for abortion with the consent of two doctors, but we cannot forget that OAPA covers abortion in England as well. A woman in England who buys abortion pills online is also open to punishment under the law.

The question of abortion rights in Northern Ireland cannot and must not be dealt with via referendum. Ireland is unusual in that its law requires a referendum to change the constitution. However, under normal circumstances, referenda are an inappropriate way to deal with issues of human rights. To hold a referendum in Northern Ireland about this issue would be damaging and divisive, no matter what the outcome. Westminster must act, and cannot use another referendum to distance itself from responsibility. Maria Caulfield was cynical in saying implementation without a referendum would undermine womens’ rights. If she had met with Northern Irish activists, she would know that they are begging the government not to hold a referendum.

I was deeply concerned by comments suggesting that if sections 58 and 59 of the OAPA were revoked, the Northern Ireland assembly should decide on the next steps. Karen Bradley MP, the Northern Ireland secretary was particularly forceful on this point. While I appreciate Karen Bradley’s optimism that the deadlock at Stormont will be broken, experience has taught us the opposite. Westminster cannot pass the buck to a non-existent devolved assembly.

Abortion is an issue that politicians in Northern Ireland have largely agreed on in the past, to the detriment of women’s rights. During a largely respectful debate on repealing sections 58 and 59 of OAPA, Sammy Wilson talked of throwing babies in bins; Jim Shannon of ripping babies from wombs, and Paul Girvan of women using abortion as contraception. Emma Little-Pengelly, the Democratic Unionist Party’s ‘progressive’ face, stood in Parliament and denied any backstreet abortions take place in Northern Ireland.

These opinions may be shouted loudest by the DUP, but historically, the other parties have largely agreed. Labour’s own sister party, the Social Democratic and Labour Party, have made some progress, but still fall woefully behind on this issue, remaining a pro-life party. Lady Hermon is a beacon of hope, but she is sadly the minority amongst Northern Irish politicians.

Bearing that in mind, I rebut the suggestion that voting for these politicians signifies agreement with their stance on abortion. You do not have to be an expert to know that people’s voting patterns are often sectarian rather than issues-based in Northern Ireland. Politicians are more regressive than the public on this issue, and survey after survey shows that the majority in Northern Ireland want a change in the law.

These politicians are not going to deliver human rights. Westminster cannot rely on devolution when pregnant people in Northern Ireland suffer. As was so poignantly put in the letter read out by Jess Phillips, how can the UK claim governance over Northern Ireland but only legislate to give rights to English women.

Westminster is the only route to any progress for abortion access in Northern Ireland. Arguably, it has always been the only route. Human rights are not, and never should be, devolved issues. Both Labour and the Tories have dragged their heels on this issue for too long. Bradley is wrong when she says we need to await the decision of the supreme court on Thursday – we know what is right for the women of the UK.

Thank you to Stella Creasy for listening to the women of Northern Ireland, and taking the action they have been calling for. This is real, inspiring campaigning – listening to the grassroots and fighting the status quo. And thank you to every single MP backing her today, and I would like to extend a cross-party thank you to the Tory MPs who risked party backlash to reach across the aisle in agreement. 2018 should be the year every person on the island of Ireland gains autonomy and choice over their own bodies.

Charlotte Norton is editor of Anticipations. She tweets @Charlottelvn90

