Why won’t the Tories take action to stop the Hezbollah flag being flown?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants action to get Hezbollah flags off our streets – but only the government has the power to do anything about it, writes Joan Ryan

One year ago, just days after the murderous attack at London Bridge, the flags of a terrorist organisation were openly paraded through the streets of the capital.

On Sunday, this appalling scene may well be repeated, with marchers at the Al Quds Day parade carrying the yellow and green colours of Hezbollah, adorned with a machine gun.

That some demonstrators at an anti-Israel rally which was first initiated by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 might wish to celebrate Tehran’s proxy army is unsurprising.

But that the British government should allow them to do so is rather more puzzling.

Together with mayor of London Sadiq Khan and my parliamentary colleague Louise Ellman, I have been campaigning over the past year to put an end to this sick spectacle. As the mayor rightly argued in April, it is ‘unacceptable that through the heart of our city, we have got people marching whose flags and slogans cause distress to Londoners of Jewish faith’.

Sadly, neither Khan nor the police have the powers they need to stop this from occurring. Indeed, the Metropolitan police explicitly confirmed in a recent letter to Ellman that it cannot prevent the flying of the Hezbollah flag due to the policy of this government.

At the root of the problem is the fact that Hezbollah is only partially proscribed here in the United Kingdom.

The terror group’s military wing has been banned in the UK since 2001, but its so-called political wing is still legal.

As I argued when I secured a parliamentary debate on the issue in January, this is a totally artificial distinction which its own leadership has consistently and emphatically rejected.

The nature of Hezbollah – which the Barack Obama administration labelled ‘the most technically capable terrorist group in the world’ in 2010 – is undeniable.

Since the 1980s, it has been implicated in a string of deadly attacks against Israeli, Jewish and western targets in the Middle East and beyond.

These include the murder of 241 American and 58 French peacekeepers in Beirut in 1983 and attacks on Jewish communal targets in Paris which saw 13 people die three years later. In 1992, it killed 29 people when it bombed the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. It hit the Argentinian capital again two years later, murdering 85 people in an attack on the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association. More recently, it attacked a bus of Israeli tourists in the Bulgarian resort of Burgas, killing six.

Hezbollah’s political leaders incite, encourage and promote terrorism. The organisation’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, has, for instance, praised Palestinian suicide bombings, saying that ‘those who love death’ will triumph over those who fear it. ‘Martyrdom operations,’ he has claimed, are ‘legitimate, honourable, legal, humanitarian and ethical’.

This terror is motivated by a deep-seated and intractable hatred of Jews.

‘If [Jews] all gather in Israel,’ Nasrallah has declared, ‘it will save us the trouble of going after them worldwide.’

On another occasion, he proclaimed: ‘If we searched the world for a person more cowardly, despicable, weak and feeble in psyche, mind, ideology and religion, we would not find anyone like the Jew. Notice I do not say the Israeli.’

Unsurprisingly, Hezbollah has made clear its utter rejection of any accommodation with, or peace process involving, Israel.

Thus its 1985 founding document made clear that ‘our struggle will end only when this entity is obliterated’. ‘We recognise no treaty with it, no cease-fire, and no peace agreements, whether separate or consolidated,’ it argued.

It has lived up to its word, opposing the Oslo peace process and seeking to provoke war with Israel on at least three occasions. In defiance of United Nations resolution 1701, which brought the terrible 2006 Second Lebanon War to an end, Hezbollah has spent the last decade restocking its arsenal and rebuilding its forces in Lebanon. Today, it has amassed an estimated 120,000-140,000 rockets and missiles – an arsenal larger than that of many states – thousands of which are capable of being fired 300-700km.

Hezbollah is also knee-deep in the blood of the thousands of victims of Syria’s vicious civil war. In 2016, it was estimated that more than a quarter of Hezbollah’s forces were, at the behest of Iran, engaged in fighting in the country on behalf of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

While vast sums of cash flows from Tehran to Hezbollah, the organisation also pays for its nefarious activities by engaging in money laundering, arms sales and drugs smuggling. Two years ago, United States and European law enforcement agencies made a series of arrests aimed at smashing what they described as ‘a global Hezbollah network responsible for the movement of large quantities of cocaine in the United States and Europe’.

What is most curious about the government’s repeated refusals to proscribe Hezbollah’s political wing is that the organisation does not itself recognise the distinction between its military and political activities which ministers appear so insistent upon.

Indeed, its founding document stated explicitly: ‘As to our military power, nobody can imagine its dimensions because we do not have a military agency separate from the other parts of our body. Each of us is a combat soldier when the call of jihad demands it.’

This message has been repeated regularly by Hezbollah’s leaders. In 2009, Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy general-secretary made clear that, in his words, ‘the same leadership that directs the parliamentary and government work also leads jihad actions in the struggle against Israel’.

A number of countries – including the Netherlands, Canada, the US, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council – have taken Hezbollah at its word and thus proscribed Hezbollah in its entirety.

But ministers in the UK have repeatedly refused to use their powers under the 2000 Terrorism Act and follow suit.

For so long as ministers adopt this stance, people will be free to wave the flag of a terrorist group in London, claiming that they’re only supporting its political wing.

Such behaviour makes a mockery of our country’s commitment to work for peace and reconciliation throughout the Middle East, causes huge offence to the Jewish community here in Britain, and tramples on the memory of Hezbollah’s many victims.

This is not a party political issue. My motion in January won widespread support from both Labour and Conservative members of parliament during the debate.

But let us be clear, if terrorist flags are flown on the streets of London this weekend, it will be because ministers have allowed them to be.

A year ago, in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, the prime minister said there had been ‘far too much tolerance of extremism in our country’. This weekend, those words may ring particularly hollow.

Joan Ryan MP is chair of Labour Friends of Israel

Photo: yeowatzup/Flickr, licensed under creative commons