36. Back to the Commons: how this week will shape Brexit

How big is this week in parliament? Bridget Phillipson joins Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell to chat about Brexit.

In part one, they discuss the Tories’ lack of trade plans, and how a Trump-Trudeau tariff war affects Theresa May. In part two, they focus on the EU Withdrawal bill, how the whips will act, and what all the amendments mean.