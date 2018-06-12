36. Back to the Commons: how this week will shape Brexit
How big is this week in parliament? Bridget Phillipson joins Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell to chat about Brexit.
In part one, they discuss the Tories’ lack of trade plans, and how a Trump-Trudeau tariff war affects Theresa May. In part two, they focus on the EU Withdrawal bill, how the whips will act, and what all the amendments mean.
Further reading:
Progress editorial: The truth about trade
Brexit will damage our ability to help poor nations, writes Alison McGovern
Kicking the Brexit consequences down the road will not work. Only the realities of leaving will change people’s minds, says Bridget Phillipson
Conor Pope on why Theresa May is following the failed David Cameron playbook
