Air pollution is not just a health issue – it is killing our economy too

The air we breathe, regardless of the place that we live, should not compromise our health or shorten our lives – we need political leaders to show ambition to face up to the challenge, writes IPPR’s Rosie Corrigan

‘I want my six months back.’ These were the words of John, a student at the Oasis Academy in Salford, as he spoke at the launch of IPPR North’s new report, Atmosphere: Towards a proper strategy for tackling Greater Manchester’s air pollution crisis, yesterday.

The report is a first for Greater Manchester, setting out the most detailed assessment ever undertaken of the human and economic impact of air pollution on the area. The findings are alarming.

1.6 million years of life will be lost in Greater Manchester over the coming century if leaders do not take urgent action. That is equivalent to everyone in the area having their life expectancy cut by six months. Think about that – having your life shortened by half a year because of the air that you breathe.

An understanding of the health implications of poisonous air is not new, which is what makes inaction unacceptable. We know that central and north Manchester have the highest rates of emergency admissions to hospital for asthma in the whole of the country, and we also know that deprived areas are more likely to be affected by dangerously high levels of air pollution. Clearly, the human cost of inaction is grave, and in addition to the shocking cost to peoples’ health, poisonous air is costing the Greater Manchester economy £1bn every year because it hinders our productivity.

Atmosphere argues that while Greater Manchester faces a similar air pollution challenge to London, it has neither the powers, resources or strategy to deal with the challenge. Next week marks Clean Air Day, and is an opportunity for Government and leaders across the UK to commit to prioritise the health and economies of the whole country by taking ambitious action. Up to now, the focus on the scale and implications of air pollution has been squarely on London and this needs to change. Of course, air pollution in London is nothing short of a public health crisis and should be tackled, but people living in other parts of the United Kingdom need their government and their local leaders to understand, and to step up to the challenge too.

People in Greater Manchester, and across the whole country, need government to bring forward a Clean Air Act, in order to have a clearer, more comprehensive strategy for monitoring the impact of air pollution. Alongside this, a clean air devolution deal is needed to support local leaders’ work to reduce the dangerous and illegal levels of air pollution in the areas that they represent. We also need leaders to act – and that is why we have called on the mayor of Greater Manchester to be ambitious, and this includes setting up a Clean Air Taskforce to implement the recommendations of our report.

The school that the report was launched at is located in an area badly affected by pollution (more than one third of Salford air quality monitoring sites have annual averages that exceed the legal limit, and continued levels of current particulate matter in Salford would see 243,000 life years lost over the next century). The students were not happy about it – they spoke directly to the mayor at the event, and one of whom explained that he was ‘quite shocked that six months of your life can just disappear because of something you just can’t control’. The mayor listened and described the report as ‘a wake-up call’. Now is the time for national, regional and local action.

The air we breathe, regardless of the place that we live, should not compromise our health or shorten our lives. There is a real opportunity for our leaders to match the scale of the challenge with equal ambition. A chance for the champions of our towns and cities to seize the challenge of this report and use it to create a new generation of clean air quality places for people to live. Not only does would this mean better and longer lives for children like John, but it would also represent an investment in the health of our economy longer term.

–––––

Rosie Corrigan is media and campaigns manager at IPPR North and Scotland. She tweets @Rosie_Corrigan

–––––

Photo: Stacey MacNaught/ Flickr licensed under Creative Commons