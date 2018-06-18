Feeling forgotten

What works in London does not always hit home in the rest of the country, writes Clare Coghill

Looking at the local election results in London, it would be easy for us to be lulled into believing that the Labour party is on the up. I have listened to a great many analyses of the local election ranging from the impact of Jeremy Corbyn to the state of the Tory party to opposition to Brexit, but something that I feel is often overlooked is the role Labour plays in local government.We consistently demonstrate that Labour in power can make a difference, drive innovation and show local leadership; that we are the campaigners, the grafters and can be a strong and independent voice for our residents. But why has this not translated into results in the past three general elections?

This question is particularly apparent in the Midlands and the north, where we have failed to formulate a coherent narrative and offer people a better life. I am from Dudley and come from what our party labels the ‘working class’ – my mum’s mother scrubbed floors and clothes for a living, and my dad’s mother was a seamstress and a fire service telephonist in the war. Both of them would have loathed to be considered working class. They were proud, independent women who looked after their families, worked hard and strived to make lives better for themselves and their loved ones – and were completely misunderstood by the Labour party who offered them nothing but class arguments and pity politics.

It was only under New Labour that our party made huge strides to break down traditional class divides in these areas by pushing policies that would improve people’s life chances and status. In areas where the right-to-buy scheme is popular, in 1997 we went to voters with a clear offer on how life would be better for them and their families under a Labour government – investment in schools for their children, a stronger economy where hard working people could thrive and enabling people’s ambition to own their own home. The patronising politics of working class versus upper class waned and we instead encouraged social mobility and aspiration.

Since 2010, we have denigrated our record instead of focusing on how we can renew the ideas and messages that proved so effective for 15 years in areas like Dudley. Instead of looking outwards, we started talking to ourselves; instead of getting our message across to the public and emphasising the practical realities of the world we live in, we began having theoretical and ideological conversations on doorsteps about things people care little or nothing about.

I have knocked on thousands of doors across the country – for general and local elections, for the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, and for mayoral campaigns – and as I see it, our party’s message is just not getting across in areas we need to take back from the Tories. As a party, we have fundamentally misunderstood that what works in London does not hit home in the rest of the country, and that if we are unable to articulate what we will offer people and what we envision for the United Kingdom, we will not make any progress.

We have seen this plainly with the Brexit result where many of those who voted to leave, live beneath a palpable layer of hostility – hostility that exists because they feel forgotten and because they are not offered anything to improve their lot by this Tory government or the opposition. On this issue we should be leading the debate; providing a strong argument for remaining in the customs union, but instead our policies are muddled and confused. We are not leading the way, we are shying away from the hard questions and answers which will inform people about their futures and likely see their prospects diminish.

I moved from the Midlands to London for the opportunities this city offers its residents. But why do people like me move and what opportunities are open to those who remain outside of London? The capital has seen the bulk of the United Kingdom’s public and private investment ploughed into its economy, infrastructure, culture, schools and healthcare and offers the chance to thrive, but what about the places that are left behind? Is it any wonder that there is rightful envy and resentment in areas that have seen their high streets die off, their housing and communities fall into disrepair, their jobs disappear and access to cultural amenities vanish?

I look at the fantastic work we are doing in my borough of Waltham Forest; planning our year as London’s first borough of culture, investing in and regenerating our town centres and local economy and building much needed homes for our residents, including over 500 council homes thanks to Sadiq Khan – an effective mayor and leader. I am so proud of what we have achieved. We benefit from London’s continued economic growth, but this stands in stark contrast to areas around the country that are in decline and are being ignored. We need to renew our message and speak to those beyond this city and give them a reason to vote for us. We need to recognise and encourage the diverse aspirations and concerns of all our people without telling them why their values are wrong and putting their livelihoods at risk. So far, we have failed.

The UK faces unprecedented challenges with Brexit looming over the horizon and a Tory government pursuing its failed policy of austerity, unable to get to grips with the real day-to-day issues facing people around the country. With the Tory government in disarray, now is the time to capitalise on the division within their party and show the very best of Labour. But we need to be ambitious. We need to set out our vision and we need to arm ourselves with fresh ideas, bold new policies and a tangible offer to residents. We need to show people that Labour is a party that delivers for everyone, does not make promises it cannot keep and will create the opportunities and environment which allow people to achieve their ambitions and flourish.

Cllr Clare Coghill is leader of the London borough of Waltham Forest. She tweets @CllrCoghill

Photo: by William Murphy, via Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0