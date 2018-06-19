Neglect: The sixth giant

The idea was missing from the founding of the welfare state, but how do we now build a care system fit for the 21st century? Alex Smith, founder of the Cares Family, and Mary Wimbury, chief executive of Care Forum Wales, join Richard Angell and Alison McGovern to discuss the future of care services.
You can also subscribe to the Progressive Britain podcast on iTunes here.
Further reading:
Alex Smith essay: What does it take to improve a place?
TUC’s Matt Dykes says a fundamental rethink is needed on social care
Passing up the chance to beat the Tories on Brexit makes no sense, writes Mary Wimbury
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.