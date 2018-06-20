Labour lessons from Windrush

The frontbench’s pro-immigrant, anti-immigration policy is failing the country, the economy and ethnic minorities, writes Christabel Cooper

In June 1948, the Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury, near London – one of the first ships to carry large numbers of immigrants from the Caribbean. They came to a place regarded by many as the ‘mother country’ in response to the call from the British government to help fill shortages in the labour market after the devastation of the second world war. Yet 70 years later some members of this cohort, the ‘Windrush’ generation, despite having worked and paid taxes for decades, found themselves denied housing, employment and healthcare. Some have also been wrongly deported.

Labour politicians have fought ferociously against the government’s response to the scandal. In particular, David Lammy has led a relentless campaign to get justice for the victims. Yvette Cooper’s forensic questioning eventually led to home secretary Amber Rudd’s resignation. Labour has pledged to end the current ‘hostile environment’ policy, and to close the notorious detention centres at Yarl’s Wood and Brook House. But more broadly, Labour finds itself facing a dilemma over immigration. Local elections in May confirmed that Labour is losing ground in Brexit-supporting areas where immigration is a major issue for voters; this is clearly one factor behind the leadership’s reluctance to back continued single market membership after Brexit, as this would guarantee continued freedom of movement for European Union citizens.

The Windrush scandal was notable in that the (normally loyal) rightwing press eventually turned on the prime minister, as the obvious injustice of brutal discrimination against British citizens overcame their normal hostility to migrants. This is a popular cause for Fleet Street to rally around, and polls show widespread sympathy for their plight. Does this hold any lessons for Labour’s approach to immigration?



Some have realised that individual stories have far more resonance than the economic arguments which pro-immigration advocates usually adopt. Though, while emotional appeals can provoke dramatic changes in political attitudes, their effects are often short-lived. In 2015 the shocking pictures of the drowned Syrian toddler, Alan Kurdi, lying on a beach prompted changes in policy – including the adoption of the Alf Dubs’ amendment allowing unaccompanied child refugees to enter Britain. Yet around a year later, after public interest had quelled, the government quietly started to wind down the scheme. Emotion alone fails to ensure lasting support for a policy.

Thinktank British Future recently produced a report on attitudes towards immigration based on a ‘national conversation’ with focus groups across Britain. The report reveals that most people see immigration as a mixed bag. Negative perceptions were focused around migrants who do not pay their way or do not integrate fully into British society. There was also criticism levelled at the government for failing to exercise adequate control over migration flows.

Given these worries, it is easy to see why the Windrush children generated so much public sympathy. There was little doubt they had contributed to Britain over a number of decades, and they had fully integrated into British society – to the extent that many of them had never left the country (why many of them did not have passports). Furthermore, they were a small, finite group – as opposed to the ‘barbarian hordes’ painted by parts of the press as descending on Britain.

But the Windrush generation was not always seen this way. The rightwing press has conveniently forgotten that for many years Afro-Caribbean immigrants have had to endure widespread racism, together with a pervasive assumption that they were feckless and inclined to criminality. In hindsight, we can show that these prejudiced assumptions were wrong. Enoch Powell’s violent prophecies did not materialise. Rivers have not foamed with blood, and mixed race people are now the fastest growing ethnic minority.

The task now is to persuade more British people to trust that the contemporary cohort of migrants will integrate and contribute – and that the government can manage inflows to the benefit of Britain as a whole. This last issue was compounded by the foolishness of the David Cameron government, firstly in creating an impossible net migration target, and then pushing then home secretary Theresa May to continue to meet it, with all the futility of a fly constantly bashing itself against a glass window.

Nevertheless, Labour should bear in mind that despite the depressing surge in hate crimes following the Brexit vote, the longer-term trend shows the public is becoming less hostile to immigration over time. Much of this is down to demographic churn – today’s young people tend to be more pro-migration than their predecessors. Rob Ford of the University of Manchester has also shown that directly after the referendum there was a significant short-term fall in hostility, even though immigration policy remains unchanged. This may be down to expectations that Brexit will eventually deliver reduced levels of immigration, but the fact remains that antipathy towards migration is currently at historically low levels.

At present Labour’s approach is to sound pro-migrant while simultaneously supporting anti-immigration policies by refusing to commit to the single market. This ambivalence means that British-born voters are not hearing how immigration can benefit them and do not know that there are measures compatible with single market rules (including perhaps identity cards) which are much more effective in managing migration than an arbitrary numbers cap. There is also no reassurance that most migrants do make a contribution to the UK and want to integrate into society. This is a strategy that did not prevent further losses in ‘Leave’ areas during the local elections. With Brexit negotiations reaching a crunch point, Labour needs to learn the lessons of Windrush and change the immigration narrative.

Christabel Cooper is a member of the Progress strategy board and councillor in Hammersmith and Fulham. She tweets at @ChristabelCoops

Photo: by Royal Navy official photographer [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons