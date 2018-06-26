Happy birthday? NHS at 70

The NHS celebrates its 70th anniversary next week. How has it changed, what has stayed the same, and what challenges does the service face for the next 70 years? Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Alison McGovern discuss that with Karin Smyth, a former NHS manager and MP for Bristol South.

Further reading:

Karin Smyth writes that social class persists as a key determinant for life expectancy and good health

Mental health services should be top of the government’s agenda, writes Kirsten Kurt-Elli

Brexit’s impact on the NHS is already proving devastating, says Ben Bradshaw

