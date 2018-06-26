What ever happened to talk of a better tomorrow?

Pursuing social mobility is vital to tackling inequality, writes Lisa Banes

We used to talk about aspiration. About anyone being able to achieve anything in life no matter what their background or circumstances. The great surge of hope that surrounded our historic general election win in 1997 was built on this, and in towns and cities across the country there was a great sense that things were changing; that we could hope for a better future and have a real chance of achieving it. But we stopped talking about it: it was seen as pursuing social mobility at the expense of tackling inequality; what many on the left need to grasp is that pursuing social mobility is absolutely vital to tackling inequality and building the fairer society that we talk about.

Eight years of Tory austerity has systematically dismantled not just the society Labour in government was building, but much of the hope that underpinned it. There are literally millions of people either in poverty or in something close to it – even if they are in work. To experience poverty is exhausting, unrelenting, and mentally leaves little room for anything else, and now we have a generation of young families who have never experienced anything different.

I grew up on a council estate in Barnsley, and I am now a council tenant in Sheffield. There is not much in the way of hope around here. People do not feel as though they have any control over their lives and in this situation, they feel hope is pointless. Very few people on the estates actually make it in life and the ones who do tend to leave. So where are the role models?

Alan Milburn often says that kids, rich and poor alike, are equally likely to want to be a doctor or lawyer – but only the better off see a route there. As progressives, we have a moral duty to find ways to stop this and give people reason to hope again. We need to look back at the principle that anyone should be able to achieve anything and find the will to make this reality.

There are lots of different ways in which we can achieve this, and a stronger social security system is the obvious place to start, but we do need to look beyond this as well, as this only gets us so far. Tax credits and Sure Start are our legacies and past solutions, just as important and relevant today as they were in 1997, but the challenges of modern society require us to look deeper and find new solutions and new policy ideas.

We need a revolution in adult education. Jeremy Corbyn’s vision of a National Education Service is a strong one, and one which I support, but its focus in terms of adult education is primarily on further education colleges. This type of structured learning may be suitable for and welcomed by many, but it does not provide the level of flexibility that many would need in order to access courses.

We need to recognise that there are barriers other than affordability that prevent people from accessing further education. Enrolling on a college course is actually a big commitment. Courses tend to take place at set times, often during the day, which is good in terms of childcare, but dreadful in terms of employment and impossible for shift workers and those working in the service economy whose hours tend to vary from week to week.

We also need to recognise that there are other types of learning than traditional college courses, and that there are constant exciting innovations in how learning is and can be delivered using technology. The Open University has been at the forefront of flexible learning since it was founded, and this is to be embraced, but it has also suffered badly from cuts to its subsidies and requires investment if it is to broaden its reach. Its flexible learning patterns are much more accessible than traditional college courses for many people in employment.

It is also important to recognise the fantastic work being done by organisations like the Workers’ Educational Association, whose courses are incredibly varied and tend to be delivered out in community venues, which many people will find easier to access.

In order to develop a National Education Service that is truly accessible to all, we need to offer full flexibility in how people are able to access it but in a way that is workable. I want to see a National Education Credit that can be applied to any recognised adult education provider, from short vocational courses to a module towards a degree. With proper investment this has the potential of removing barriers to accessing lifelong learning, and helping a generation without hope begin to take steps towards building brighter futures.

A generation of children are learning from their parents’ despair and growing up without hope for a better future. It has to stop, and it is up to us to end it.

–––––

Lisa Banes is a councillor in Sheffield and a candidate for Labour’s National Executive Committee . She tweets @LisaBanes_

–––––

Photo: by MaxPixel, licensed under CC0 Public Domain