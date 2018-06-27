We are fighting populism in the wrong way

Opponents of populism need to understand that politics is an emotional sport, writes Andrew Apostolou

The victory of populists in the 2016 United Kingdom referendum on European Union membership and the United States presidential election of the same year has stimulated a vast academic and thinktank response. Many of the attempts to dissect populism and suggest policies are deficient because they are fighting populism on the wrong terrain. Populism, or economic nationalism as termed by Steve Bannon, is not about policy. It is not about a rational approach to solving problems. Populism is about emotions, the most powerful of which is the centre-left’s weakest: love of country.

Adherence to this rational approach is the defining difference between supporters of liberal democracy and their populist opponents. Those who believe in liberal democracy are heirs to the positivist ideal, they believe in progress.

Their common approach to politics is for their respective ideologies to identify and diagnose problems, and then to use reason and evidence to seek the resolution of these issues. Despite their ideological biases, supporters of liberal democracy share a belief in a managerial methodology of policy formulation and execution. Many, particularly on the centre-left, are convinced that social science can improve public policy. Such policy techniques are imperfect, but they seek to be logical.

The populists make no such claims. Instead, they regard these political methods with contempt. Populism is an emotional enterprise unconcerned with the discipline of truth and reason. The populists do not even pretend to start by isolating economic, political, or social problems. Rather, they begin with the national flag and the sense of community that they argue patriotism creates. As Bannon said of 2016 Trump voters ‘what they’re fighting for is their country.’ The populists’ manipulation of patriotism is particularly effective. It creates a sense of belonging and identifies enemies—such as African American sportsmen in the U.S., and so-called ‘Remoaners’ in the UK.

The appeal to national community explains why populists are uninterested in social mobility. The evidence is in their favour. For many working people in the U.S. and the UK, social mobility is a lie. The populists therefore offer belonging rather than improvement. Instead of aspirational slogans about how you can become a chief executive and your children can become corporate lawyers, the populists argue for putting country and national community first. That way, working people can retain their traditional jobs, make a decent living, and ensure their children can enter the same line of work. People will not climb the social ladder, but will have their place—and the immigrants will not take it. Most importantly, society will give them the respect they deserve. As Bannon told the BBC recently, ‘This is about more than just economics… It’s about dignity. It’s about self-worth. It’s about people who feel they mean something to the community.’

Those who reject populism have no compelling answer because they cannot take this seriously. Here they have a point. Populists have encouraged their opponents to underestimate them via the simple expedient of not being serious. Taking Donald Trump ‘seriously not literally’, as his apologists plea, is difficult because is incapable of being either. It is hard to believe the patriotism of a man whose ‘temporary’ bone spurs gained him a draft deferment from the Vietnam war. Moreover, it takes considerable effort not to laugh at the plastic patriotism of the British populist Nigel Farage, who flew the Union Jack upside down, a distress signal, when celebrating his victory in the EU referendum.

The anti-populists similarly dismiss populist economics as nonsense. Their response is unemotional logic. For example, Hillary Clinton was not being cruel in March 2016 when she said that coal miners were going to lose their jobs. She was being sensible, accepting the power of economic forces mostly beyond the government’s control. Clinton even had a plan for coal mining communities. The coal miners, however, preferred Trump who promises to give them a chance to stay as they are.

The well-founded scepticism of the anti-populists draws them away from the central struggle over patriotism. Anti-populists love policy. They take great pains to understand the opposing view in abstruse thinktank debates, but they cannot think themselves into the shoes of a populist voter. They regard populism as a scam, a psychological balm, or a product of racial insecurity. For many, the underlying message of populism is a plea for economic assistance. This leads to the often patronising claim that the so-called white working class votes against its own economic interest—as if the professional class does not vote against its own pocket when it opts for high tax parties. Worse are the overdrawn stereotypes about the lumpen attitudes of the ‘white working class’.

The populists revel in this response. It allows them to sidestep the vast academic and policy onslaught; it puts politics on the battlefield of their choosing. That is why Bannon proclaimed ‘Let them call you racists… Wear it as a badge of honor’. Policy is secondary to the conviction and faith that populism offers—two concepts that make anti-populists, particularly those who believe that data can solve our problems, skittish. As Leon Wieseltier once wrote of Nate Silver and Ezra Klein, exemplars of the data-driven approach: ‘what is it about conviction that frightens these people?’

Anti-populists in the UK are equally lost when encountering populist emotions. The British centre-left has lost contact with the patriotism of those it claims to represent. Patriotism so disturbs the centre-left that it cannot articulate any coherent case for it. Many cannot grasp the attachment of previous generations to those who fought for their country. According to John Mann, a pro-Brexit Labour member of parliament, the ‘the big test’ for voters in his part of central England, where the centre-left is in retreat, is whether the leader of the Labour party would support a charity for veterans.

So how do the anti-populists fight on the correct terrain?

First, anti-populists need to stop being cowards. The anti-populist approach to issues of life and death, such as of national security and war, is hand wringing. What do they have to say about the butchery in Syria? That it is tragic, it is complex, and there are no easy answers. The anti-populists claim to care, but they will not lift a finger for the Syrian people. This comes across as dishonest. The populists do not give a damn. They so despise Assad’s victims that Trump compares Syrian refugees to snakes. No humbug there.

The response to terrorism is a similar story—consisting mainly of well-meaning calls for unity. The standard formula is that ‘we will not let terrorism or fear divide us’, as if terrorists are more concerned with poisoning social relations than killing and fear. The populist response is declarations of hard-handed, thoughtless, action. Again, it is all too easy for the populists, whose promise of toughness contains more substance than the desire for hand-holding. If liberal democracy is worth having, then anti-populists should be willing to fight for it abroad and at home.

Second, rationalists need to connect with the emotions of the voters the populists have won. Selecting veterans as candidates does not make the Democrats patriots. It makes them tokenists. The Democrats could resurrect and run General George Patton, and it would not convince populist voters. Too many anti-populists, particularly on the centre-left, have started to believe decades of right-wing accusations that they are unpatriotic by losing all memory of how their ideological forbears struggled for their country.

What they need is a contemporary version of the patriotism that defeated the Germans a century ago. That love of country was rooted in a sense of community. In the UK,, this was expressed through the Pals Battalions, volunteers who joined the same unit because of their common background, whether locality, profession (stockbrokers, footballers, and civil servants), ethnicity (Irish and Scots), school, or civic association (the Church Lads). Today, people do not even know the names of their next-door neighbours. Mobilising activists to get out the vote is useful. Demonstrating solidarity with those you live beside is more important, whether through organisation or assistance.

Once anti-populists have the attention of voters by showing that they grasp patriotism and community, they can then demonstrate their mastery of policy and logic. By accepting that emotion and instinct must come before thought and research, the anti-populists will have understood that we cannot turn the clock back, that there will be no return to rationalist, managerial dominance in American and British politics. The restoration of patriotism for the anti-populists will not be like learning a foreign language. Rather, it will be akin to Charles Ryder’s prayer at the end of Brideshead Revisited ‘an ancient, newly learned form of words.’

Andrew Apostolou is a historian and a member of Progress

