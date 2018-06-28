In both China and Britain, meritocracy is used to quell social unrest

As inequality increases across the globe, the idea of meritocracy has been used to justify a system of winners and losers

It might seem odd to compare Theresa May’s meritocracy project to that of the Chinese Communist party (CCP) since the market reform. May’s flagship meritocracy programme prioritises the reintroduction of the grammar school system, as a way to rejuvenate stagnating social mobility. Meanwhile, China revived the Gaokao (national higher education entrance examinations) in 1977 as a way to mark the change in society: from selection based on political affiliation, to selection based on merit.

However, in spite of their diverse origins, these two projects have more in common than it appears. Both try to revive the past to turn around contemporary failures: the Cultural Revolution in the case of China; increasing social inequality in the UK. What’s more, both projects use the ideology of meritocracy to unify divided social interests during unsettled times. So how does meritocracy manifest in both these countries? And why is this important?

Historical roots of meritocracy in China and the UK

There are notable historical differences in how meritocracy emerged in China and the UK. Ancient Chinese philosophies, ranging from Confucianism to Mencius to Legalism, rest on the premise of social stratification as the norm. The ideology of meritocracy, which dates back to Confucianism and Daoism during the fifth and sixth centuries BC, does not aim to achieve social justice or equity; instead, it focuses on the selection process and rewards talent. Its leading social manifestation – the Keju, arguably the pioneer of meritocracy among all civilisations, which dates back to 607 – was the main vehicle for selecting government officials through rigorous and competitive examination systems. Until its collapse in 1904, along with the Manchu empire, the Keju served as a powerful mechanism of selection to maintain social stratification and feudal order in successive dynasties.

By contrast, meritocratic social selection did not occur in Britain until the 1850s when the Northcote-Trevelyan civil service reforms began to replace the traditional nepotistic and social class-based system of recruitment. Whereas selection according to merit is seen as an improvement on traditional forms of social ascription, Michael Young, in his book The Rise of Meritocracy, imagines how a mature meritocracy may reproduce its own forms of elitist stratification, in some ways worse than previous forms. Not all were convinced about its ability to deliver social good.

Rules of meritocracy and how they play out in China and the UK

In China, the rules of the meritocracy evolved through three stages that coincided with the end of the Cultural Revolution, the Reform and the Opening up, and the onset of globalisation. The 1978 Reform and Opening-up policy marked not only the economic collapse of communist production in China, but also the decline of the party’s social selection system, which was hitherto based on political affiliation. The revival of the Gaokao in 1977 was a landmark for the rise of merit-based selection into higher education. The Gaokao signalled a departure from the chaotic political origins of the CCP and began a new era of market liberalisation. The second phase of meritocracy began in the 1990s. Widening inequality, political uncertainty, and conflicts in social relationships during the 1980s converged to a point that a political strategy was needed to justify social inequality and to restore confidence in the regime.

More recently, meritocracy has focused on elite selection. The mechanism for selecting elites is through the cultivation of elite universities, ranging from the 211 and 985 projects to the more recent ‘Double First-Class’ universities. These flagship programmes are not solely associated with the state’s ambition to become the world leader in research, science and technology. In fact, more importantly, they are intended to foster the idea of meritocracy.

Indeed meritocracy discourse induces rural and working-class families to believe they can improve their social status via higher education. By encouraging rural and poor families to accept the rules of the game, the risk of threats to the current political order is diminished – meaning that the contradictions among different interest groups that emerged during the market reform have been mitigated. By manipulating this ideology and the rules of the game, the party has continued its market reform and development strategy while minimising the actual costs of policy reform.

Compared to China’s integration of meritocracy into higher education, the UK’s meritocracy initiatives were more or less a pick and mix of policies – designed to shape various levels of education. The grammar school system of the 1950s embodied the notion of meritocracy – awarding greater opportunities to those with ‘merit’. This system, however, was scrapped by the Labour government of the 1960s (a change supported by Michael Young).

And yet, far from going out of fashion, meritocracy has been revived in recent years. New Labour adopted the ideal of meritocracy – prioritising social mobility as a key plank of government strategy. The 2010 coalition government subsequently sought to create an ‘aspiration nation’ programme during David Cameron’s reign – which has been followed up by recent pledges to expand grammar education.

Yet the political motives for pursuing meritocracy are consistent in the UK and in China. Meritocracy is framed as a social justice endeavour – designed to give everyone the opportunity to succeed. However, though it may possess a veneer of equality, meritocracy is based on a selection and reward game that ultimately maintains the existing social order.

Ye Liu is a lecturer in International Development at King’s College London. She tweets @YeLiuSun

