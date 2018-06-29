Why Labour must commit to scrapping the two-child welfare cap

Now, more than ever, is the time for progressives to stand up for the welfare state, writes Jasper Cresdee-Hyde

Tony Blair famously said that welfare should be ‘a hand-up, not a hand-out’. But under this Tory government, welfare is neither: it is a fist, punching down on the poor.

New figures released by the department of work and pensions reveal that the government’s two-child support limit has caused 70,620 families across Britain to lose income, a number it acknowledges will grow over time. The Child Poverty Action Group, estimates that one in six children live in families affected by this ‘pernicious, poverty-producing policy’, and that those families are losing up to £2,780 a year – £53 per week. This is not an insignificant amount. For a family reliant on state support, £53 is money lost from rent or food money – the difference between eating or going hungry.

The welfare state was founded on the principles of compassion and fairness; with the belief that the government has a responsibility to protect citizens from the five giants – want, squalor, idleness, ignorance and disease – as well as from foreign threats. When, then, did it become acceptable to penalize children for existing; to infringe on the right to a family life? Rather than enabling self-sufficiency, the government has chosen to make families more dependent: it is too incompetent to build a healthy economy and too cruel to help those in need.

The welfare state, the historic rallying cry of the left, has been forgotten. Long before the government attacked immigrants and began dragging the country through a perilous hard Brexit, it was the poor who were blamed for the recession and who suffered the worst of austerity. The Conservatives’ demonisation of ‘scroungers’ has permeated the public consciousness, so much so that the 2017 Labour manifesto vowed to go ahead with the vast majority of George Osborne’s planned welfare cuts.

It is imperative that Labour must pledge to reverse this absurd and cruel policy. What is the point of an anti-austerity platform if Labour allows such punishments to continue? Progressives must rally to the defense of welfare once again. We must place welfare back at the heart of our platform and re-imagine how it can be delivered in our rapidly changing world.

Jasper Cresdee-Hyde is an online journalist. He tweets @Jasper_CH

