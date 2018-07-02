Oracy: changing the education conversation

Facts are not knowledge and knowledge is often furthered by conversation. We need to recognise that talking is critical to learning, contends Oli de Botton

There is a growing movement of teachers around the country who see ‘oracy’ – the art and science of speaking – as the driving force behind a new type of education. Oracy is no longer just the medium; it is the message. A message that prioritises children having a voice and a view on society. At School 21, an ages four to 18 state school in east London, we have a mission to ready young people to take on the world. We want them armed with powerful knowledge about themselves, the past and the present. We also want them leaving us with a desire to shape the future. Through engaged learning, debate, rhetoric, collaboration – oracy in its fullest sense – can be the difference between accessing the world and changing it.

For the last ten years education reform has been sandwiched between two extremes. On the one hand schools need to prepare children for ‘the jobs that have not been invented yet’. Aside from the narrowness of the goal – schools should not merely be servants of the economy – I am not sure teachers are best placed to predict future changes in the labour market. In a busy school timetable an overemphasis on the skills of the workplace – imagined or real – can leave some children without access to important disciplines that help us understand why the world is the way it is. Worse, sometimes skills are taught absent of content and context. This, perhaps counter-intuitively, makes them harder for developing brains to learn and certainly harder to deliver with rigour.

The second extreme urges schools to focus singularly on the assimilation of facts in service, first, of academia and second of the powerful in society who share an understanding of those facts. Children need to know what the editor of say, the Times, knows so that they can then read and understand the Times – replete as it is with words and phrases that assume large amounts of factual knowledge. Aside, again, from the narrowness of the goal (it aims for replication not transformation) – an education like this is in danger of privileging certain facts over others simply because they have been taught before. Teaching methods that promote one-way assimilation of information, ignore the fact that bodies of knowledge, particularly literatures and histories, include discussion about what to teach and why. Facts are not knowledge and knowledge is often furthered by conversation.

So oracy is a third way with three elements: speaking as a method for improving learning, speaking as a tool to improve the status of teaching, and speaking as the way we can fulfil the social and moral goals of education.

Talk is crucial to learning – whether we focus on it or not. How parents speak to their children in the early years shapes intellectual development. Parents who model an ‘elaborative’ conversational style tend to bring up children who have stronger reasoning and memory skills. Verbalising experiences as they happen, even without an immediately responding child, promotes thinking. As children get older it is the conversation that counts. The volume and quality of dialogue children are exposed to and participate in is strong predictor of eventual academic outcomes.

As children reach school age and rely on multiple educators – their peers, their teachers, their experiences – talk has the power to stultify and challenge in equal measure. Take for example questioning, a key element of the teacher’s toolkit. Questions can be closed: ‘Is love a noun?’. ‘Yes’, says the student. Conversation over. Or questions can illicit deeper understanding: ‘Why do you think the author has used that word?’ ‘How does it connect to what we have just read?’ ‘Based on your hypothesis can you predict what will happen next?’ Sustained and probing questioning between teachers and students, and when trained, students and students, extends thinking. And what we know from the science is that learning happens when we are thinking very hard.

Learning is fundamentally a communicative process. ‘Authoritative teaching’ that imparts facts directly must be counterbalanced by ‘dialogic teaching’. That means changing the way we do things. Why sit in rows if you want rich conversations? Why have silent classrooms (or corridors)? Why not focus assessment on the quality of dialogue? Why not use assemblies as a discursive forum rather than the pulpit for the headteacher’s address? Across the country we are far away from a system that promotes oracy. By some estimates a child will say just four words per lesson in a inner city state school. That is two hours of talking over five years of secondary school – a huge missed opportunity.

By the time children reach sixth form and college the case for learning through talk becomes overwhelming. How, for example, can we expect students to solve the hardest maths problems on their own – particularly when we are seeing an increase in the number of academic papers presented by more than one professor? What sort of technical education would prepare children for the world of work without teaching them how to collaborate properly? One of employers big asks is for schools to produce students who speak and collaborate well.

An emphasis on dialogue is important not just for the classroom but for the staffroom. Teaching is an intellectual as well as practical profession that requires an engaged discourse to keep it vibrant. The craft of teaching is the dynamic interplay between the child, the content and the methods of the delivery. These three pillars are served by huge bodies of research and debate. Teachers I work with are energised by conversations about the craft and feel professionally valued when their reflections can be accumulated into a robust evidence base about what works. At School 21 we want teachers blogging about their work, presenting ‘viva’ style papers to their colleagues in place of performance management and professionalising themselves through turning their work in modules for other teachers to learn from. It is why Voice 21, our sister charity, is working with 100s of schools across the country and has helped secure a new all-party parliamentary group on Oracy chaired by Emma Hardy. The group is bringing together practitioners and politicians to further the debate and create an enabling climate of adult learning.

A profession in dialogue with itself and the wider world about what is best for all children should be its best recruitment message. And yet headteachers across the country are struggling to fill gaps and there is emerging evidence of fewer people wanting to train. Part of this is about the pressures on school budgets which are real and will become worse when schools (as employers) and teachers face new taxes to pay for much needed increases in National Health Service funding. But another factor is the distorting effects of the accountability system that can lead to less debate, less autonomy and less empowerment. If teachers are worried about what Ofsted would think and could capture in a two-day inspection (and they should given its power over schools), the default becomes less debate not more. Headteachers are surely acting logically when they assert a tickbox approach to teaching that prioritises uniformity over rigorous exploration. The former is just too risky.

Perhaps the biggest reason to focus on speaking has nothing to do with the classroom or the staffroom. Schools have always had a moral and social component to their work. Whether it is developing character or well-being or resilience, educators have accepted their responsibilities to produce the citizenry of the country. The chance for children ‘to find their voice’, know who they are and what they value is the first step towards helping them become shapers rather than adaptors. It is why at School 21 we place an emphasis on student passion and mission – articulated through ‘spark speeches’: five minute, no notes addresses on a topic of their choice. As children get older we ask them to speak about issues that affect the community and by 14 we get them involved in political debates, examining all sides of key arguments about the economy and society.

We are not neutral about how we would like our students to act when they leave us. As part of our wider curriculum we ask them to construct projects that solve real problems. In the past we have had children persuading the council to rescind plans for a concrete factory because, by their calculations, they would cause too much damage to the environment. Sixth formers are now creating a documentary on the plight of local homeless people – an issue they had identified as causing great harm to their community.

Our big bet with all of this work is simple. If we give children an education that inducts them into important academic disciplines, while at the same time giving them a voice and a purpose, they will be ready to take on the world. And if they can do that, we will all be better off.

Oli de Botton is headteacher and co-founder of School 21

