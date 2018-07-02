Amid government chaos, the People’s Vote is united

We must encourage politicians to embrace their democratic instincts, writes Martin Yuille

The campaign for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal has galvanised a cross-section of people across Britain. Its recent national demonstration united dozens of organisations across the country and drew a crowd of over 100,000.

The aim of People’s Vote is to win a democratic right: the right to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal. To win this right, it is essential that we sustain the unity that we have achieved, which stands in stark contrast to the divisions and chaos of the Tories. That means speaking out on this one issue with one voice.

The demand for a right to vote can be met via either a referendum or a general election, framed around whether we, the people, accept or reject the terms of the final Brexit deal.

In truth, the British people have never had a truly informed vote on the terms of our relationship with the European Union or its forerunners. In the 2016 Cameron referendum, we voted with no knowledge of the actual terms of a deal to leave the EU. The same was true in the 1975 referendum. The British people voted in the dark.

If, later this year, the UK and the EU agree terms for a deal, then we, the people, will be in a position where it is possible to judge those terms. We can then, finally, have an informed vote. The actual will of the people can be expressed.

Once the right to vote is won, we can campaign for a referendum or a general election and we can campaign for or against the actual Brexit deal.

The right to an informed vote on the final agreement appeals to the democratic instincts of both MPs and their constituents. There is no democratic case against testing the will of the people – for the first time – on the actual terms of the final deal. Democracy does not work in the dark.

Martin Yuille is a member of Withington CLP and Open Britain Greater Manchester

