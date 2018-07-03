Why we cannot be complacent in the campaign for LGBT rights

LGBT activists rightly focus on struggles abroad, but the achievements at home are not yet sufficient, writes Richard Angell

London pride is nearly upon us, and there is a real sense of anticipation in the air. Over one million people will descend on to the city on Saturday to enjoy the festivities. Thousands will march with their LGBT civil society group. The music will be turned up loud and one or two gin and slims will be consumed. However, while there has never been a better time to be LGBT in a city like London, there are still things that need to be fixed.

Indeed, we should never forget that the trans community have been promised a consultation on Gender Recognition Act reform – something that will take place today but has been delayed for far too long. While the government has ducked and delayed, trans people have been subject to a torrent of abuse in the media, and on social media platforms. The Republic of Ireland and Argentina have sufficient laws in this area, and action from the UK government is long overdue.

Moreover, bullying in our schools is rife. Young trans people get it worse, but far too many young LGBT individuals are ridiculed, mocked, abused and beaten up for being queer. Some schools are pioneering amazing work – Andrew Moffat should be commended – but others turn a blind eye. The only time I ever swore at a teacher is when they tried to discipline me for shouting back at homophobes. My experience might be from nearly 20 years ago, but young LGBT people are still suffering from this same stigma today. This was seen only last week, when Labour member of parliament Steve Reed visited Heavers Farm primary school’s ‘Proud to be Me!’ parade. The event – an inspirational celebration of equality – was downsized and moved inside because of parental protests. Equality and tolerance for young people is difficult to achieve when parents are resisting attempts rather than supporting them.

We cannot underestimate the role of parents in this challenge. Currently, one in 14 pupils in first year primary school will have same-sex parents. That is a massive boost for the LGBT rights campaign – with parents unwilling to see another generation stigmatised and bullied. As the inspirational Tim Ramsey of Just Like Us says, ‘we do not wait until kids are “old enough” to start challenging racism in the classroom, so why do we with LGBT hatred?’

Still, however, there is a silent sexual health crisis experienced by LGBT people. Have you tried getting a GUM clinic appointment recently? There are walk-in centres that open at 8am on a Saturday and Sunday, but every appointment is filled by 8:30am, if not sooner. London’s premier service requires potential users to be online at 7pm to get an appointment – an appointment which is unlikely to be flexible around job commitments. The amazing people who work in these services are trying their best but government cut backs – sometimes via local councils – are causing a tangible crisis. Undiagnosed STIs get passed on to others, which inflates costs for the National Health Service. This is clearly a false economy cut.

On top of this, our NHS is refusing LGBT and other ‘at risk’ groups access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP – a drug that, when taken correctly, reduces the chance of HIV transition by nearly 100 per cent. In Scotland it is available free on the NHS from the age of 16. In Wales, there is a non-capped ‘pilot’ for those 18 and over. However, under the Tories in England, only 10,000 places on a trial are available. Over 7,000 of these places have been taken and swathes of clinics are ‘full’. The guest on this week’s Progressive Britain podcast, the inspiring founder of iwantprepnow.co.uk Greg Owen, knows of two people turned away from the trial that have since become HIV positive. Pointing out how much more it will cost the NHS to treat people for being HIV positive, he notes the huge human and economic cost to denying treatment. Meanwhile, the government in Northern Ireland has just released £450,000 for PrEP, but there is currently no provision at all. Those at risk, or fear being at risk, have turned to Owen’s website and many are paying for their own drugs. Those who are poorer – including people of colour and those in unsafe relationships – are less likely to have the financial means to buy the drugs. This is a social justice issue.

Mental health services are needed disproportionately by the LGBT community. There are few targeted services and too often assumptions – of being straight or cis-gender – are being made and have to be rectified in your hour of need. LBT women are most likely to be affected and must be prioritised in the future.

Domestic violence hits the LGBT community, too. Galop, the LGBT+ anti-violence charity, does an amazing job, but its work is made harder by the near abolition of Legal Aid by this Tory government.

The list could go on. Sexual exploitation of lesbians and the glorification of violence against LBT women in rap music is a palpable issue. Blatant discrimination in the asylum and immigration system. The lack of LGBT role models in sport, especially in football. The job is simply not done. The fact that the government has only today pledged to ban gay conversion therapy is clear evidence of this.

But we live in extraordinary times. London pride will go ahead, unlike Istanbul pride – cancelled for the fourth year in a row. Those who continue to protest – about 1,000 brave people – had tear gas and rubber bullets shot at them by the police. In London, it will be a day of fun for many, but we should not forget the challenges that lie ahead.

Richard Angell is director of Progress

