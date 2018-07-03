Pride and PrEPudice: why being out on the streets still matters

Is pride a parade or a protest? What is PrEP, and what is the prejudice around it? Richard Angell and Katie Curtis talk to Peter Kyle MP, patron of LGBT Labour, and Greg Owen, founder of founder of IwantPrEPnow.co.uk and part of a recent BBC documentary about the availability of HIV drugs on the NHS.

Further reading/viewing:

*Trans Rights: The next frontier for equality – Progressive Britain talks to Heather Peto

*The People vs The NHS: Who Gets the Drugs? Greg Owen's BBC documentary on PrEP

*Find out more about the campaign at Iwantprepnow.co.uk

*Find out more about the School Diversity Week

*Join LGBT Labour