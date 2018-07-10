Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

HMS Brexit on the rocks 

Progress
July 10, 2018
1 min read

40. HMS Brexit on the rocks 

Following a dramatic day of resignations from the Tory frontbench, Alison McGovern joins Sam Bright and Stephanie Lloyd to discuss the fall out and what this means for Brexit.

Further reading:

*Sign up to the LabourSay.EU campaign

*Chris Leslie MP on why today shows we need a People’s Vote

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Sign up to our daily roundup email

int(0)