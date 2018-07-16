Editorial: Reducing inequalities in our education system

Inequality is being reinforced throughout the school system. It is a disgrace, but not a surprise, that the poorest children in the country are the least likely to be taught by a qualified mathematics teacher

Labour went into the last general election proposing a ‘cradle to grave’ National Education Service. It was a great triumph of rhetoric over policy. Many laudable aims but little real application and sense of how it would transform the outcomes for children or really resource a lifelong learning sector. If there was a focus it was on provision of services not the nature of the service and how we give every child the very best start in life. The lion’s share of the new money for education was for higher education fee reductions not the more redistributive (not to mention job creating) spend on early years education. Some of this can be put down to the rush job undertaken in light of a snap general election. Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner is attempting turn those broad brush strokes into coherent policies; this month marks the closing of an extensive consultation by her National Policy Forum commission on what people want to see from a NES.

The first thing Labour must decide among itself, is what it believes the purpose of education is. Should schools prepare children for work or the world?

Mark Lehain is clear: ‘The purpose of a great education is simple: it should enable a child to become the author of the story of their life.’

A narrow focus on employability, and the skills employers require, would fail both young people and future recruiters. Both the new economy and an information rich world infiltrated by ‘fake news’ demands well rounded humans with shared knowledge, critical thought, developed oracy and the ability to apply skills in changing environments. Languages and coding may be routes schools wish to go down, but they should not be seen as ends in themselves. Post-16 education can provide these kinds of specialisms.

‘The 21st century skills that employers most desire involve active collaboration, not passive regurgitation’ argues Jon Brunskill, but he also warns to not throw out a ‘knowledge-based’ curriculum. This involves carefully agonising about the best that has been said, written, sung, played, danced, sculpted, built and painted. Schools must put all of that together into a coherent sequence from ages four to 16. This is something every child, regardless of their background, is entitled to. It is their inheritance or our ‘shared cultural heritage’. However, it is currently ‘the secret language of the privileged few’. The ‘unequal access to this powerful knowledge [begins] young and [has] created an attainment gap that widened until, by the end of primary school, [it became] unassailable’. It should, and can, be overcome.

Key to making this happen is a renewed focus on ‘oracy’ – alongside the tried and tested rigour in literacy and numeracy. The ‘art and science of speaking’ is the driving force behind School 21 in east London, explains Oli de Botton. He sites estimates that ‘a child will say just four words per lesson in an inner state school’. He argues, ‘Sustained and probing questioning between teachers and students, and when trained, students and students, extends thinking. And what we know from the science is that learning happens when we are thinking very hard’. Children cannot tell their story is they do not ‘find their voice’.

This inequality Lehain, Brunskill and de Botton all deplore is being reinforced throughout the school system. It is a disgrace, but not a surprise, that the poorest children in the country are the least likely to be taught by a qualified mathematics teacher.

➕ Support our work – join Progress today

Teacher recruitment and retention is in crisis. Pay is depressed and so is the morale of the profession. This must be addressed, and urgently. A pay rise across the board would be welcome: meaningful, yet expensive. Targeting certain subject might not be completely desirable but it would get disproportionate outcomes for the least advantaged. Those who teach languages and science, technology, engineering and maths are the most pay sensitive in the profession, argues Sam Sims. His new book The Teacher Gap finds that ‘a one per cent pay increase for these teachers translates to a three per cent decrease in teachers leaving the profession’. This should not be dismissed.

Alongside good, qualified teachers in schools, education leaders should be the focus. New routes for both teacher-leaders – like professorship status in the school system – and school leaders, are vital. Our system should better nurture this talent and invest in it early. Some school leaders will need more external support than others – initially this should not be seen as a bad thing. As unalluring as it might seem, this is the biggest difference central government can make to education.

But, as Ros McMullen argues, ‘schools do not operate in isolation’. Inequality outside the school impacts on educational outcomes. ‘The British class system is far more pervasive in determining educational outcomes than we previously knew, and more than it is in other jurisdictions,’ she reports.

Current ‘noise in the system’ about ‘equitable amount[s] of funding’ plus the pupil premium is not sufficient. ‘It would’, she continues, ‘be sensible to consider the national funding formula as the basic entitlement for every child and school, remove pupil premium and, instead, look to additional funding for the most challenging communities which is located with headteachers of schools in our most challenging communities’. The headteacher can then ‘construct, commission and deploy services … to address the under-lying causes of under-aspiration and under-achievement’.

Closing the attainment gap in the curriculum, the teacher gap in the classroom and the school-community gap with funds given to headteachers is a very Labour agenda for Rayner and her team. It puts reducing inequality at its heart and the poorest and most disadvantaged as its focus. It moves on from a ‘structures’ argument about the types of school that obsessed too many. Instead, it puts children first – the only job of any National Education Service worthy of its title.