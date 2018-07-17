Oxbridge admissions: we need a diversity strategy

Transforming access to top universities is both the responsibility of schools and academic institutions – especially Oxbridge and the Russell Group, writes Henna Shah

Access to power in our country is stratified. The upper ends of professional careers – barristers, bankers, and yes, politicians – are dominated by people who attended a handful of schools, one of a few top universities, and live in London and the south-east. They are also invariably white.

This is a problem for a myriad of reasons. As progressives the narrative we offer to voters must be one that offers the potential for aspiration as well as solidarity. If we believe in justice – and specifically in social justice – then this missing talent is not only intrinsically against our values, but holds us back from appealing to key constituencies.

This is not only about aspiration and electoral appeal. When we detest the dominance of our positions of power by a select coterie, we must recognise we cannot achieve diversity within our institutions and professions without ensuring everyone has access to high quality education.

Some of this means access to Oxbridge – the alma mater of half the current cabinet – but, more generally, it also means access to high quality non-academic pathways. This includes dispelling the perception (and in many cases the reality) that technical and vocational education is a ‘second tier’ option, and creating the conditions for talented people outside the traditional pipeline to reach the top echelons of public life.

Yet this systemic change is impossible without first overhauling diversity within our universities, especially Oxbridge and those in the Russell Group. While, as David Lammy so eloquently put, our elite institutions are still ‘bastion[s] of white middle-class southern privilege’, positions of power within our society will continue to be dominated by people who look, think, and act in very similar ways. Not only does this harm the cause of aspiration and social mobility (as a young Asian woman I can attest to the impact that role models can have), but it also does our society a huge disservice.

This is because, unless we widen participation, we are destined to lose both talent and perspective. The talent point is obvious. The statistics on admissions to competitive universities are shocking – for example, in 2017, 41.8 per cent of Oxford University’s intake were privately educated. When compared to the fact that around seven per cent of students attend independent schools, it is clear that there is an unfair restriction of the admissions franchise going on here.

🎓 Editorial: Reducing inequalities in our education system

What about the other 93 per cent? The current system means that we are missing out on a pool of people as good – or, in all likelihood, even better than ­– those currently in the prominent positions that an academic university education (and especially an Oxbridge education) seems to be the prerequisite for.

We are clearly, therefore, losing objective competence. But what about perspective? There are two further problems with the status quo. First, we are crying out for diversity in every industry, and every level of public life. Aside from the intrinsic case for diversity ­– that we believe in fair representation and the desire for everyone to fulfil their potential – contemporary politics demonstrates that we are crying out for a diversity of perspectives among our decision-makers and influencers, whether they are members of parliament, chief executive officers or journalists.

If Britain’s choice to leave the European Union demonstrates anything, then it is surely that there exists a damaging disconnect between the individuals and institutions at the centre of our key power structures and the communities that constitute our nation. While impossible to prove, it does not seem outlandish to think that if our regions, races, classes, and industries were better represented in these structures, that we would not be in the political and social quagmire in which we currently find ourselves.

We also lack perspective in a further sense. While both the arguments for diversity (of education, ethnicity and class) above are fairly well-worn, the piece often missing is how we achieve the world we want. A world where studying a particular degree at a particular university does not seem to be practically a requirement for a career in public life; a world where access to that degree is not determined by your postcode or the colour of your skin.

This change requires those currently occupying positions of power to recognise the value of supporting talent that does not come from traditional sources. The first step in this is achieving fair access to the competitive universities that comprise this existing pipeline. It should not be surprising to hear a northern accent in an Oxford dining hall, and it should certainly not be the case that six Cambridge University colleges admit fewer than 10 black British students over the course of five years.

Surely we should just force the universities to admit a more diverse body of students? It is true that the the traditionalist nature of our elite institutions continues to create a culture that can marginalise students from diverse backgrounds. Myths about the whiteness and snobbery of Oxbridge in particular abound in conversations with potential applicants who do not fit the classic mould Lammy describes, and they are not undermined by intermittent yet extant instances of hostile behaviour. A tutor joking to an (already nervous and intimidated) northern interviewee that he could not understand her accent, or a student society naming a cocktail ‘the colonial comeback’, complete with a poster depicting manacled hands, straight after a debate on reparations for the slave trade, does not do a great deal to inspire confidence in an inclusive culture.

🎓 What should schools teach?

However, while there is clearly dire need for a culture change to attract a new breed of applicant, the universities are limited in what they can do. While the behaviour of the aforementioned tutor was highly questionable, it is true that these universities admit students fairly proportionally to the number of applications they receive. For example, between 2015 and 2017, 2.3 per cent of students Oxford University admitted were from the north east. They made up two per cent of total UK applications to the university, yet are 4.1 per cent of the UK population.

The statistics for academic attainment tell a similar story. Of all the students who received AAA or better at A-level (the standard offer for the most competitive universities and courses and the minimum standard for Oxbridge admission), only 5.6 per cent of those were in the north east, compared to 8.2 per cent in London. Furthermore, using participation of local areas classification groups (known as Polar a tool that groups young people according to how likely they are to progress to higher education depending on where they live), we can see that 13.6 per cent of young people in the lowest two quintiles achieved AAA or better in 2017, and that these students comprised 12.9 per cent of Oxford’s intake for that year.

The problem thus clearly starts long before results day. Young people across the country are being failed by an underfunded education system that often fails to stretch the brightest and neglects the weakest as schools simply do not have the resources to identify and provide the specific support students need.

There has been some progress, however. London in particular has shown a dramatic reversal in its educational attainment. From being the worst performing region in the UK, the attainment and progress of pupils in London is now the highest in the country. London is often the pilot area for public policy and third sector innovations designed to improve educational outcomes and, in particular, has managed to cultivate a particularly strong primary education system. Given that only around three quarters of children from the poorest fifth of families reach the government’s expected level at Key Stage 2, compared to 97 per cent of children from the richest fifth, investment in primary education is vital for us to make real progress on educational access.

Moreover, we need to ensure that we are exporting the very best of educational innovation across the country. While increasing attainment in London and our other big cities is to be applauded, particularly as they contain the bulk of the ethnic minority population, a lack of regional initiatives only serves to exacerbate the divide between the north and the south; the metropolitan and the rural.

A better, fairer, society requires diversity at the very top of our institutions. Not only must the universities do more to contextualise admissions and create significant change, but we need to prioritise investment throughout our education system, providing every student with the opportunity and skills to succeed.

–––––

Henna Shah is a former Oxford University Student Union access officer and editorial assistant at Progress. She tweets @hennalikespie.

–––––