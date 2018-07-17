Review – Punch and Judy Politics: An Insiders’ Guide to Prime Minister’s Questions

Punch and Judy Politics is a masterful account of PMQs: the pantomime of British politics

For some reason, I have never thought to look up the history behind ‘number one, mister speaker’, the engagements question at the start of every prime minister’s questions. As a child I remember thinking, ‘Is that all the prime minister does? Meet with their ministerial colleagues?’ What a dull existence it seemed.

The answer is one of many things to be discovered in Punch and Judy Politics, a new book from two amiable former Labour advisers, Ayesha Hazarika and Tom Hamilton, on the history and practice of politics’ weekly theatrical event.

This book’s joy is that it pulls the curtain back to reveal the history and process of PMQs through interweaving entertaining anecdotes together with highlights from Hansard, without feeling laborious or overly descriptive.

The authors have spoken to just about everyone you would expect from those briefing teams – which of course includes themselves. I am a little disillusioned to discover Ed Miliband did not write all his own jokes.

The thing about a book like this is that it is all there, in black and white, like an informal Hansard. The deflections of questions about ministers who have already resigned but only the PM knows; the attempts by so many to respond to funny jokes with really quite terrible ones; the pauses for breath at the very moment from the despatch box that induced the most perfect heckle. And then there is the rules of the noisy corner, relayed by one of their insiders, which is an education in itself. This book has them all.

Equality is an issue touched upon: Hazarika points out that the rooms where prime ministers are prepped tend to have a high proportion of white men called Simon.

The book gives an entertaining history of the increasing power of PMQs. Gone are the days when Alec Douglas-Home would refuse to answer a question as he had not had sufficient notice.

When Margaret Thatcher stopped transferring questions to other ministers the increased power of PMQs as an event underlined the growing centralisation and consolidation of government power around the prime minister.

PMQs continues to shape the headlines, and the public understanding of political leaders. Even now, Tony Blair still attests to feeling a ‘cold chill at 11.57am’ every Wednesday, and George Osborne describes it as ‘the most complex parliamentary thing you have to do by far’.

Were Thatcher and Blair helped in surviving so long as prime ministers partially by demonstrating how easily they could dispatch opponents at PMQs? Would Vince Cable’s infamous ‘Stalin to Mr Bean’ jibe have survived so long in people’s minds outside the PMQs arena? It may not be the reason he rose to the giddy heights of Liberal Democrat leader, but it surely played a part in the creation of his public image.

For those who have watched more PMQs than they can remember, this book brings back many memories. As I read extracts of clashes over the years I was surprised how many I remembered, however faintly. I never realised I missed the dulcet Yorkshire tones and wit of William Hague.

For those wanting an insight into how high politics works behind the scenes, Hazarika and Hamilton definitely oblige.

And it is funnier than Erskine May.

Danielle Grufferty is a writer and comedian. She tweets @DannieGruff

Photo: Jonathan Lucas [CC BY-SA 3.0], from Wikimedia Commons

