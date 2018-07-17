Voter ID: rigging the system?

The trials forcing voters to bring identification with them to polling stations could start reversing the rising turnout levels in British general elections. So what should we do about it? The Electoral Reform Society’s Darren Hughes speaks to Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Henna Shah.

