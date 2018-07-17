Why this week makes a People’s Vote more likely

More and more voters are realising that the only way to fix this Brexit shambles is by putting the question back to the people

Well, what a week.

As I write this, the debate on the Trade bill rages on in the House of Commons. We have no idea what is going to happen. This is the running theme of the week; politicians, commentators and in particular the public have simply not got any idea what is going on and who is running the show.

Let’s start from the beginning. Last weekend was abuzz with rumours that the European Research Group – led by Jacob Rees Mogg – and the hardcore Brexiteers of the Tory party were going to either spark a leadership contest or bring down the government. Their outright refusal to acknowledge the Brexit White Paper as a legitimate negotiating stance, their constant sniping and blue-on-blue briefings have put their blessed Brexit at risk.

On Monday, their protests (and Boris Johnson’s first Telegraph article) were undermined by Justine Greening, who backed a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal. Justine is a former secretary of state for education and follows Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston as the most senior Conservative MP to come out in favour of a People’s Vote.

Justine’s support for a People’s Vote is a particular point of pride for me, as a co-founder of For our Future’s Sake, a student and youth-led campaign calling for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal. We are led by student and youth leaders across the UK, and a number of them happen to be based at Roehampton Students’ Union, in Justine Greening’s constituency of Putney. It is another instance of students and young people changing the Brexit debate.

This rolled into Monday, when members of parliament debated the Taxation (Cross Border Trade) bill. This event was typified by two unseemly events. The first being the backroom deals led by the ERG – trying to force a harder Brexit, and pushing us closer to the precipice of a no deal. The government – perhaps unsurprisingly, if disappointingly – capitulated to these demands, and accepted several amendments which almost directly contradict the Chequers agreement, agreed upon only a week or so ago.

The second was Tim Farron and Vince Cable’s notable absence from the votes. On votes that decided the future of out country, Cable was absent and Farron tied up giving a speech about homosexual sex and presumably how he think it is (un)natural.

All the while, ministers have been resigning daily, the Chequers deal has been unpicked and rebel forces are gathering on all side.

Which brings us to now.

What does all of this mean for Brexit? Ultimately, I believe it makes two things far more likely: a People’s Vote on the final Brexit Deal, as well as a catastrophic no deal. With the ERG in ascendency, and the government’s tiny majority under constant pressure, a no deal looks closer than it ever has done. It is not hyperbole that planes could be grounded, medicine could be scarce and our ports closed to the world – based on what civil servants are preparing for. This is the nightmare scenario, with untold consequences on the United Kingdom and the world.

But at the same time, this actually makes a People’s Vote more likely. Every day, more and more people are coming to terms with the fact that Brexit is a big deal, but it is not a done deal. What was promised in 2016 is not going to be delivered. In fact, it looks increasingly likely that Theresa May will be unable to pass any sort of deal. The public agrees that Brexit is going incredibly badly. The futures of young people are being put at risk. Parliament and political parties are deadlocked, with only one way out – giving people a vote on the final deal.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that stands before the Labour party. Hold the party together, stand on the side of young people and take down this shambles of a Tory government. I can only hope Labour takes it.

Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson is a co-founder of For our Future’s Sake, a youth and student-led campaign group calling for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal

