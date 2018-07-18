Donald Trump’s demolition tour

Donald Trump’s America First policy has put him in the clutches of Vladimir Putin, writes Clodagh Harrington

One day after the American and Russian heads of state met for a bilateral summit in Finland, etymologist Susie Dent posted the following tweet:

‘My word of the day is ‘quockerwodger’: a 19th century wooden toy puppet whose limbs jerk about at the whim of the puppet-master. It soon became used for a politician whose strings are pulled entirely by someone else.’

As commentators scrabble to make sense of the shocking even-by-current-standards developments at the Helsinki meeting, Ms Dent may be the one to have nailed it.

Liberal hysteria has long been the soundtrack to the 45th president’s term in office, with the accompanying disadvantage that when something especially stunning occurs, the bandwidth is already at capacity. Hence, last week’s Nato summit, followed by the UK not-a-state visit and then the Helsinki meeting, has constituted an especially long week in politics. By the finale, not only progressives were gasping in disbelief at how President Trump’s demolition tour rolled out.

An individual who prides himself on being unpredictable and keeping others guessing, Donald Trump did not disappoint as the disrupter-in-chief this past week. A lifetime ago, although actually just last Wednesday, the ostensible leader of the free world unleashed a blistering attack on his German counterpart – accusing her country of being ‘captive to Russia.’ This was part of a larger tirade against Nato allies for not shouldering their share of the defence burden, a topic that America has prioritised for longer than the current president has been in office.

During the Obama era, American allies were criticised as ‘free riders’ and much was made at the time of the president’s strong language. However, the notable difference in approach was that when President Obama highlighted the inequality in Nato contributions, not least in his final speech to the organisation in 2016, he set it in the context of ‘what will never change.’ In other words, he reinforced America’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to article 5 of the Nato constitution, which states that each member should consider an armed attack on one as an attack on all. In stark contrast, since his campaign trail days, Trump has constantly questioned the purpose and efficiency of Nato, calling it ‘obsolete’ and decrying the unequal contribution made by the US. This starkly demonstrates the opposing world views embodied by the two presidents. In an interview with President Obama, the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg described the commander-in-chief as a foreign policy ‘Hobbesian optimist.’ That is to say that he is someone who realises that the world is a dangerous place but overall humans are more good than bad.

Trump, on the other hand, presents a more unconditionally Hobbesian perspective. It is clear that he has little or no regard for the European Union, seeing it as another example of supranational globalism. This is not to credit the president with any meaningful international agenda, but one does not have to look far to find where the strategists sit. Steve Bannon and Vladimir Putin may have never met, but their vision of the international order and how to undermine it rings in harmony. Former White House strategist Bannon has publicly stated his contempt for the EU, viewing it as an instrument of abhorrent globalists, whilst Russia has its own highly effective anti-western propaganda machine. Chaos and uncertainty count as wins for those who do not adhere to the liberal international order.

The Helsinki summit was inevitably not a coming together of equals. As the former US reality television star met with the Russian statesman of 18 years, the imbalance of power would have been comical had it not been so consequential. And the press conference proved to many that their worst fears were indeed real. In front of the international media, the president of the United States declared that he took the word of Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, over that of his country’s intelligence agencies on the topic of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Even in a post-truth era, this resounding presidential reinforcement of Russian disinformation was a staggering development, not least because special counsel Robert Mueller had indicted twelve Russian operatives only days earlier on counts of US election interference. And yes, once back in the US, the president walked back a step from his press conference claims. The damage, however, was already done.

Ultimately, it is true that the real estate billionaire successfully tapped into the concerns of millions of unhappy voters in 2016 with his domestic campaign agenda, and their unwavering support may continue regardless. However, this quockerwodger is struggling to carry out the core presidential duty to preserve, protect and defend the US constitution. As an international statesman, he is far, far out of his depth.

Clodagh Harrington is a senior lecturer in politics at De Montfort University

