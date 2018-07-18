Mandela’s example is more important than ever

Nelson Mandela biographer Peter Hain talks about the life of one of history’s greats

Accepting an invitation from Tony Blair, Nelson Mandela spoke to standing ovations at a packed Labour annual conference in 2000, thanking the party and the unions, together with the British anti-apartheid movement for their steadfast support.

Mandela famously forgave those who had opposed him – including, shamefully, British governments and a majority of our parliament for most of his 27 years in prison. Margaret Thatcher denounced him as a ’terrorist’ just five years before he was released in 1990 – and then scurried down the aisle to take her seat on the front row as he addressed both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall in 1996.

I remember numbers of current Tory MPs wearing ‘Hang Nelson Mandela’ badges when they were students in the early 1980s.

Today, everyone says they were against apartheid. And doubtless many were. But some did things about it; others didn’t. The international anti-apartheid struggle was for most of its life engaged in a relentless fight against a brutal police state – and against governments in the West, only the Scandinavians worthy exceptions.



Millions worldwide took part in the long and bitter, but ultimately victorious, anti-apartheid struggle. Most were foot soldiers in the rise and fall of apartheid, including my family and me. Some played an absolutely decisive role; many, a significant one. Mandela was the leader: in the resistance, in prison, and finally, when president.

The Mandela Centenary Exhibition, launched yesterday by their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, depicts this struggle. Free to visitors, it is open 10 am – 8pm in Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank Centre, until 19th August.

From barefoot herd boy to world leader, from freedom fighter to revered statesman, from prisoner to president, Mandela’s story is an extraordinary one and an inspiration for humanity.

➕ Support our work – join Progress today

Surviving in his cold, bleak cell on Robben Island, as an African he was permitted no more than five ounces of meat daily where Coloureds (mixed race) were allowed six ounces. He was permitted half an ounce of fat daily; Coloureds, a full ounce. The pernicious precision of apartheid penetrated every aspect of life, banning interracial sex, as well as interracial mixing on park benches, in sports, jobs, schools, hospitals and so on.

The Island had an office to monitor each prisoner’s letters and his were sometimes rendered unintelligible by the censor’s scissors.

Yet, imprisoned for the prime of his life, his people oppressed, beaten tortured, assassinated, exiled, detained or banned, Mandela emerged without bitterness or vengeance to negotiate an almost miraculous transition from apartheid – the worst, most institutionalised system of racism the world has ever known.

His capacity for forgiveness is what made him the absolutely critical figure in the eventual liberation of his country, and the ‘rainbow democracy’ which he led as president from 1994 stood as a beacon to the world for the triumph of hope over horror.

Although committed to parliamentary democracy, the suppression of his African National Congress’s nonviolent campaign against racial oppression for over 60 years forced Mandela to lead an underground campaign of guerrilla activity similar to the French resistance against the Nazis.

To win the freedom of his people, Mandela had to sacrifice his own for a quarter of a century. Not just that – but his family life too. Anguished and unable to be a husband or father, he knew his wife Winnie – 20 years younger – was struggling against intolerable police harassment, imprisonment and police beatings to bring up the two girls Mandela had left behind as toddlers.

📖 Read next: The greatest socialist achievement of any Labour government

In public he was a brilliant leader with a human touch, in private consumed by loneliness until his marriage to Graca Machel in 1998.

In a world dominated by Trump, Putin and Xi, trashing human rights amidst nationalist fervour, and mediocre government leadership in Britain, Mandela epitomised courage, humanity and sacrifice, as well as the enduring values of liberty, democracy, integrity, equality and justice.

One of his many memorable proverbs should stand as a beacon for all humankind:

‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others.’

–––––

Peter Hain was member of parliament for Neath 1991-2015 and Labour minister 1997-2010. He is a former British anti-apartheid leader born of South African parents forced into exile in 1966. He chairs the Mandela Centenary Exhibition Committee

Buy Peter Hain’s biography: Mandela: His Essential Life

–––––