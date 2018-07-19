Instead of nationalisation, Labour should create a construction agency to protect rights

Rather than engaging in a long, expensive and politically testing effort to nationalise construction, Labour should be leading the effort to end exploitation in the industry

Labour’s 2017 manifesto pledged to build one million new homes during the parliament, with 100,000 council and housing association homes built every year after that. With house prices rising exponentially, an increase in housing stock would be good news for an increasingly pressured, predominantly urban younger generation paying an ever higher proportion of their incomes on rent. However good this promise is though, the manifesto gives little detail on how these homes would be built. One million new-builds over five years would require a concerted national effort to achieve; not only building the homes themselves, but the associated infrastructure needed to reduce the strain – materially and politically – on communities near developments. It is far from impossible, but not easy.

The construction industry in the UK could itself do with rebuilding. Labour should ignore John McDonnell’s suggestion of nationalising construction and instead concentrate on strategic planning by forming a National Construction Agency. The disparity between wages at the industry’s extremes is one of the widest in the country and it employs a disproportionate number of EU workers. There is a misconception that Jeremy Corbyn would not be able to implement his manifesto while Britain is in the EU, but on housing the opposite seems true. Since the Brexit vote, the number of EU nationals working in construction has fallen and this trend looks likely to continue. These roles are hard to fill as low wages and high qualification costs turn off workers, who already find the prospect of building houses they cannot afford unappealing. Labour has led the charge on getting gig economy workers the rights and recognition they deserve, but one of the biggest hotbeds of this type of exploitation – building – remains untouched. The state should lead by example by ensuring that their developments are built to NCA standards.

The majority of builders are self-employed and a National Construction Agency would preserve the independence and flexibility they currently enjoy, yet afford them benefits such as holiday and sick pay and a greater degree of job security. The scheme could also assist tradespeople with the high costs of training and certification, to stem a growing skills gap currently threatening developments. An NCA would still allow developers to innovate and manage a project’s day-to- day running, but would link contractors to projects by acting as a labour exchange for trusted tradespeople, providing support to ensure contractors can focus on building, not administration. However, these higher standards would only apply to council and government sponsored projects rather than extending to private contracts. Any sizeable, state-imposed change to the industry risks spooking investors, so the NCA would need to be carefully implemented, but profits should be protected by the increased productivity the new agency would facilitate.

Building one million homes is ambitious but will not reduce pressures overnight. To govern seriously, Labour needs to put as much emphasis on their methods as their goals. Setting up a National Construction Agency will not by itself solve high house prices or ease low wages, but could prove invaluable in not just building new homes people want to live in, but in building the country they want to live in too.

Joe Whitley is a Progress member

