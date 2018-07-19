There is no majority for any type of Brexit – and leaving without a deal beckons

Theresa May has three options to get out of this hole, writes Ben Bradshaw: a general election, a leadership contest, or a People’s Vote

This was the month when the Tory party finally descended into its inevitable but long-delayed civil war on Brexit. After two wasted years since the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, the prime minister corralled her cabinet at Chequers and, deprived of their mobile phones and threatened with the loss of their ministerial cars, she finally got them to sign up to her long-awaited Brexit white paper.

It was a huge anticlimax. Another fudge. A fiendishly complex proposal which excluded services (80 per cent of our economy) and designed, not in the national interest, but to try to hold her warring party together and with no chance of being accepted by the rest of Europe. It succeeded in uniting Jacob Rees-Mogg and Peter Mandelson as ‘the worst of both worlds’. Supposedly the basis of our negotiation with the 27, it took two years to produce and just two days to destroy. Undermined by the resignations of the Brexit secretary, David Davis, and the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson and subsequently shredded by the inappropriately named European Research Group of hard Brexiteer Tories in parliament.

The government is still trying to pretend the white paper is alive, but amendments forced on May by the ERG have killed it. At the same time, the widely overlooked government defeat on medicines regulation, legislates for us to stay in the single market for pharmaceuticals. This can only be done if we are in the European Economic Area. That amendment was passed with the support of pro-European Tory members of parliament, incensed at the prime minister’s surrender to the ERG the day before. The government is being pulled in both directions.

What events since the white paper have helped expose is that there is no Commons majority for any model of Brexit. We are no nearer to a solution to Britain’s self-inflicted Brexit crisis than we were a year ago or two years ago. But it is now more serious, because time is running out.

The irony in all of this is that had May faced reality and the parliamentary arithmetic a year ago and announced she was going for a Norway-type solution, (the model that quite a lot of Leave voters thought they were voting for), she would probably have got it through Parliament and the EU. But she capitulated to her hard Brexiteer right then, and she’s caved into them again now. She is being destroyed by the same people who destroyed Conservative leaders David Cameron and John Major before her. Ideologues who are prepared to put their anti-European dogma before the interests of their constituents and the country.

So where does this all leave us? The dangers of a no-deal Brexit are being talked up. That is probably no bad thing, as it should focus the minds of MPs and the public on just how catastrophic this would be. The impact of crashing out in March next year without a deal would be so calamitous that any politician complicit in such an outcome would never be forgiven by the voters.

The number of sensible Conservative MPs who have been prepared to rebel against the government so far on Brexit has been disappointing. But, faced with the prospect of falling off a cliff edge, there would, I believe, be a clear majority in the Commons for ‘taking back control’ and avoiding such a disaster.

But what about if May can reach a deal? I simply can’t see her assembling a Commons majority for it. If it is too soft, she will lose the ERG. Too hard and she will lose the sensible Tories. There is no way that anything resembling the white paper will meet Labour’s tests, so, with the exception of a few of our anti-European ideologues, we will vote against it, along with the other opposition parties.

May’s only options then would be a general election, which she and the Tories do not want, so is unlikely, given the Fixed Term Parliament Act, a Tory leadership battle which would divide the party, enrage the public and solve nothing, or a People’s Vote on the deal. That is the rational option, which is perhaps why it is finding favour with more and more MPs from all parties and, increasingly, with the public.

Ben Bradshaw MP is member of parliament for Exeter. He tweets at @BenPBradshaw

