Why the Brandon Lewis pairing scandal matters

In an extended version of our Daily Roundup email, Conor Pope talks about why the Tories’ betrayal of parliamentary trust is more important than it may seem on the surface

✉ Subscribe to our Daily Roundup email ✉

One of the oddities of our parliamentary system is that it relies so fundamentally on a level of trust in your opponent.

It seems stupid – and, in lots of ways, it is – but it is a by-product of having an unwritten constitution. There are established practices, understandings and customs, but there are not, in lots of cases, rules.

What this does ingrain in our political culture, though, is respect. With no steadfast rules, you have to believe that you and your opponents will observe the same practices – and they expect the same good faith from you.

The alternative is simply chaos. Our system does not function if the politicians within it do not respect their opponents.

On one hand, it is plaintively ridiculous; some public school gentleman’s agreement nonsense that is a throwback to a long-distant past. On the other hand, it could be a positive that our system only functions if respect exists; it is in everyone’s mutual interest not to cheat.

The problem is, when respect is transgressed and trust breaks down, everything really does fall apart. The vacuum it leaves behind is ripe for exploitation by those who put no value in respect and trust. There are too many in politics at the moment who want to break it all down, and think their plans for the future can only be built out of the rubble of the present.

➕ Join Progress Today

It goes back to what Michael Ignatieff says about the difference between enemies and adversaries: ‘An adversary is someone you want to defeat. An enemy is someone you have to destroy.’ There are populists in our midst who do not see themselves as having any adversaries, only enemies.

That is why the case of Brandon Lewis, who broke a pairing agreement with Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson, matters so much. Breaking the pairing does not break any rules, and no one can be formally punished for it. But it does erode that trust, and it stops politics working as it should. That Lewis’ story and the excuse of Tory chief whip Julian Smith do not seem to fully correlate makes this worse. The Tories are in such disarray they are now trying to cheat their way to becoming a functioning government.

It was only last month that Smith’s whips’ office also refused Labour’s request that some of our members of parliament could be ‘nodded through’ from the parliamentary courtyard for a close Brexit vote. Laura Pidcock, who was heavily pregnant and in and out of a wheelchair, had to go through the voting lobby. Naz Shah, who checked herself out of hospital and took a taxi from Bradford in order to be there, had to go through with a wheelchair and sick bag.

📖 Review – Punch and Judy Politics: An Insiders Guide to Prime Minister’s Questions

The government is just trying to limp on for as long as possible, and the people at the top of the Tory party appear to have an indifferent attitude to how they do it. Disregarding conventions feels like the death rattle of a party that can no longer carry on in power by any normal means. They do not seem to appreciate what may come next.

Look at the Tommy Robinsons and Steve Bannons being co-opted into mainstream discourse over the past weeks, with help from the Nigel Farages and Gerard Battens. They do not want to reform our system; their only chance to succeed is to break it. It is a dangerous time for the Conservative party to break it for them.

–––––

Conor Pope is deputy editor of Progress. He tweets @Conorpope

✉ Subscribe to our Daily Roundup email ✉

–––––