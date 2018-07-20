If Farage returns to frontline politics, we must change how we fight him

The former Ukip leader thrives on being underestimated

‘No more Mr Nice Guy.’

Those were Nigel Farage’s words on Channel’s 5’s ‘The Wright Stuff’ earlier this month, as he discussed his potential return to frontline politics.

This is ironic. Farage has spent his entire career stoking fear for political gain. He has never been Mr Nice Guy. Indeed his demonic reputation is why so many are terrified about his potential return.

Farage first attempted to gain a seat in the House of Commons in 1994. In the year I was born he stood in Eastleigh, just outside Southampton, and was rewarded for his candidacy with a measly 952 votes out of 55,000 cast. When I was three he lost in Salisbury, at seven he lost in Bexhill, then at 11, 12 and 16 he lost in Thanet, Bromley and Buckingham. His final attempt at gaining a seat in parliament was at the 2015 general election, the first election in which I could vote, when he returned to South Thanet, came second to the Conservatives and briefly resigned as the leader of Ukip.

At each of these points it would have been easy to disregard him as a nobody, and many did, but over the course of these 24 years Farage has shown us that you do not need to be sat on the green benches to change this country.

In Janury 2013, when Andrew Marr asked David Cameron if he regretted referring to Ukip members as a bunch of ‘fruitcakes, loonies and closet racists,’ the prime minister doubled down, adding a new insult by calling them ‘pretty odd people.’ The strategy from Number 10 was clear – refuse to take Ukip seriously, use media opportunities to belittle their importance, and eventually they will go away.

However, on 3rd May 2013, Cameron watched as Ukip pushed his party into third place in the South Shields by-election and took 26 per cent of the national vote in the local council elections that happened on the same day. Later in the same parliament, in 2014, Farage further hurt the Conservatives as he convinced two MPs, Douglas Carswell and Mark Reckless, to cross the floor of the Commons and join his troops.

In 2016, just before the Oldham West and Royton by-election, Farage claimed Ukip were ‘parking their tanks on Labour’s lawn’. This was met by laughter from the Labour commentariat, and Labour won the vote. But, two years later, we could only sit and watch as Sunderland, Copeland, Merthyr and countless other Labour strongholds followed Farage and voted overwhelmingly, against their party, to leave the European Union.

My point is this – recent political history of the United Kingdom is filled with people hoping that if they ignore Nigel Farage, he will go away. Yet time after time this tactic has failed. Farage is no political giant – he will never go down in the history books alongside names like Blair, Thatcher, Benn or Attlee – but he is an effective political player. If he is serious about his return to frontline politics, we should be serious about taking him on. We cannot ignore him anymore.

