Why I’m proud to be part of Generation Sensible

Better health and lower crime in my generation is a direct result of Labour government policy, writes Keir Bradwell

Like all of Britain’s current teenagers, I was born during the last Labour government. Now grown up, our behaviour as young adults can be compared to that of previous generations. The results are surprising: today’s young people are the best behaved of any cohort on record. With fewer arrests, less drinking, smoking, and drug taking, and the lowest teenage pregnancy rate since records began, we seem positively austere. So, what’s changed?

The unprecedented decline in teenage pregnancies, which have halved since 1997, is a brilliant demonstration of the power of well-orchestrated state intervention. The teenage pregnancy strategy, launched in 1999, was ‘an unusually long-term and ambitious’ approach to tackling the conception rate, according to Alison Hadley, who led its implementation. Originally intended to last for ten years, multiple government departments worked on it jointly, and coordinated with local government, who agreed targets. Over the ten-year period, sex education drastically improved, as did access to contraception, and the standard of support provided to young parents. This led to a 51 per cent fall in teenage conceptions. Indeed, the scheme worked so well that the World Health Organisation is using it as a blueprint for other nations facing the challenge of high rates of teenage pregnancy.

The decline in arrests can be linked to changes in education policy. Young people who stay in education are less likely to be involved in criminal activity, and a good education is key to leaving poverty. Policies such as Sure Start, the 48 per cent increase in education spending over the course of the Blair government, and a commitment to making higher education accessible to all, were key to this. Not only did we create a ‘culture of aspiration’, but we gave young people the tools to be successful and believe that they could (and would) make something of their lives.

Falling teenage pregnancy and crime rates are emblematic of a wider uplift in prospects for people my age, where income was much less of a determinant of where we might end up later in life than it had previously been. My generation may be the most ‘sensible’ yet, but as the first recipients of so many new policies aimed at helping us do better than our parents, it has also been the luckiest.

Despite the success of the teenage pregnancy strategy, the coalition government ended it, before cutting £800m from the public health budget over the following eight years. It also saw fit to end Sure Start, and thus closed off a vital avenue for Britain’s poorest children to begin their educational development at an early age.

The research supports what I have long held – that a full-scale adoption of progressive policies is the best way of improving the lives and future prospects of young people. I should know – it transformed mine.

Keir Bradwell is a member of Progress. He tweets @keirbradwell

