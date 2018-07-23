NEC elections: Who to vote for

Ballots open on Thursday 26th July for Labour’s National Executive Committee election.
This is a crucial election. Tory chaos is propelling Britain towards the precipice of a no-deal Brexit, while Labour spends time alienating Jewish members by watering down its definition of antisemitism.
We are therefore backing nine candidates who are willing to face up to the big questions of our generation. They are calling for Labour members to have a say on Brexit at party conference this year, and they support the full IHRA definition of antisemitism.
This diverse team of candidates represents every corner of the country, and they are standing on a platform for each nation and region to have a designated representative on Labour’s NEC. They are all passionate Labour progressives who have decades of experience in campaigning for social equality, for the rights of minorities, and for a better, more prosperous country. Please give them your support.
Luke Akehurst
Secretary of Labour First, former NEC member, councillor and parliamentary candidate.
@LukeAkehurst
Lisa Banes
Sheffield councillor and equalities activist.
@LisaBanes_
Johanna Baxter
Scottish Executive committee member, union official and former member of the NEC.
@JohannaBaxter
Jasmin Beckett
NEC youth representative 2016-18, Community Union and CWU activist.
@Jasmin_Beckett
Eda Cazimoglu
Labour Students NPF representative and secretary of UEA Labour club.
@EdaCaz
Gurinder Singh Josan
Vice chair of Sikhs for Labour, Unite branch secretary and director and trustee of Hope not Hate.
@GSJosan
Marianna Masters
Streatham CLP Vice Chair and Lambeth Labour councillor.
@MariannaMasters
Heather Peto
LGBT Labour trans officer and former parliamentary candidate.
@Heatherisone
Mary Wimbury
Former parliamentary and assembly candidate, and Wales Co-op Party treasurer.
@MaryWimbury
