Teacher shortages, large class sizes and the overuse of supply teachers damages learning – particularly for the most disadvantaged pupils, warns Sam Sims

Without a distinctive, eye-catching vision for reform, opposition parties will struggle to get elected. Indeed, shadow ministers will struggle to keep their jobs. When it comes to improving pupils’ life chances, however, the most important reforms will often not be distinctive or eye-catching. Indeed, they will often be downright boring.

The most important challenge facing the education system in England is not the absence of a cradle-to-grave education system. It is not the presence of free schools. And it is certainly not the requirement that university students pay for their degrees if, and only if, they gain well-paid employment as a result.

No, the most important challenge facing the education system in England is far more humdrum. We simply do not have enough teachers.

Teachers are the most important determinant of the quality of our schools. Indeed, some research suggests that a child with a good teacher will learn in six months what a child with an inferior teacher will learn in 12. This is no surprise. Unlike school structures and funding formulas, teachers actually interact directly with pupils. As one United States academic puts it, teachers are ‘where the rubber hits the road’.

At present, we are desperately short of rubber. History is now the only English bachelorette core subject that does not have a deficit of trained teachers. In physics and maths, the shortfall is now substantial.

Surveys of school leaders show that they respond to shortages by increasing class sizes or by using supply teachers. Research shows that both damage learning – particularly for the most disadvantages pupils. As a result, disadvantaged pupils are also disproportionately likely to end up being taught maths by somebody without a maths degree.

Where have all the teachers gone? The data shows that ‘the teacher gap’ can be explained by the declining retention of early-career teachers. Since 2009, each new cohort of trainees that have entered the profession have dwindled quicker than the last. We have a leaky bucket, and the hole in the bottom is getting larger each year.

Fortunately, research suggests two powerful ways to address retention. The first, and most straightforward, is to increase teachers’ pay, which has been falling further behind private and other public sector pay for years now.

Giving everyone a pay rise will be expensive. Fortunately, policy experiments in the United States have shown that early-career and shortage-subject (both languages and science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teachers are far more sensitive to pay than others. A one per pay increase for these teachers translates to a three per cent decrease in teachers leaving the profession. This sort of targeted investment would go a long way to ensuring that all pupils get the teacher they deserve.

The second thing that pushes early-career teachers out of the profession is lack of support. Unfortunately, research shows that a small number of schools (just 0.5 per cent) consistently operate a recruit-burnout-replace model. Such schools take in, and lose from the profession, an unusually high number of newly qualified teachers, year after year. The number of newly qualified teachers who left the profession from these schools between 2010 and 2014 is equivalent to 22 per cent of the nationwide shortfall of teachers in 2015. These schools desperately need targeted support to help them nurture and sustain the next generation of teachers. Failing that, they should be stopped from taking on new trainees.

It is not eye-catching and it is not glamorous, but sorting out the teacher shortage is the top priority for education policy. Young people’s future – particularly disadvantaged pupils – depends on it.

Sam Sims is a researcher fellow at Education Datalab and co-author of The Teacher Gap. He tweets @Sam_Sims_

