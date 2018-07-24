Let’s finally eradicate the attainment gap

Learning about the best that has been thought and said, sung and danced, made and proved will close the attainment gap, believes Jon Brunskill

I am typing this article on my phone, updating an online document that I uploaded to the cloud before I left school. When I get home, I will ask Alexa to update me on tomorrow’s weather in my area. And then I will order myself some sunscreen online. A few years from now, it will be delivered by drone to my back garden, but for now I will have to wait a full 12 hours for it to be delivered to work.

All of this, when I was a student and not a teacher, would have been imaginable only in sci-fi films and my wildest dreams. We live in a brave new world, and technology is dramatically changing both our social and our working lives. So why is it, when so much has changed, that schools are pretty much exactly as they were 150 years ago? And why did the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government reform the curriculum to place knowledge and memorisation at its heart?

Surely this is at odds with breath-taking statistics revealed by educationalists and technology companies. Knowledge is obsolete; the internet contains more information than all of the world’s libraries. Sixty-five per cent of the jobs our children will go on to take have not even been invented yet. The 21st century skills that employers most desire involve active collaboration, not passive regurgitation. Our school system kills creativity in favour of a standardised model.

There is, however, a slightly inconvenient problem with such factoids – they turn out to be simply untrue. A team of statisticians at Radio 4 resolutely debunked, for example, the ‘65 per cent of jobs’ myth during an episode of More or Less in 2017, but if you think about it for more than a minute you can work out for yourself that it is nonsense. If the jobs have not been invented yet, how can we know that it will be a neat 65 per cent? These are sometimes referred to as zombie myths, because they refuse to die and crop up at training courses and school policies across the country.

Accordingly, many teachers believe that it is necessary to revolutionise the curriculum in favour of skills-based, personalised, project-based learning. After all, that is how they do it at Google and Pixar, so why not in our schools? Curriculum, they would argue, should be based on children’s interests and bent to ensure that it is relevant and engaging. The mode of delivery should, as far as possible, be through discovery and teamwork, with the teacher acting as a facilitator of the learning zones.

I have no doubt that such an approach is pursued with the very best of intentions. But it is disastrous for students for two reasons. First, it ignores the fact that school, and the curriculum, is not an instrumental tool to simply stamp a child’s ticket for the next phase of life. Learning about the best that has been thought and said, sung and danced, made and proved – these are all things that have inherent value and beauty. They require no further justification. You learn to appreciate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem or Hamlet’s dilemma simply because they are fascinating and speak to the souls of us all.

The preceding examples will, no doubt, have been familiar to you. I chose them specifically because they live within our shared cultural heritage. Mentioning them communicates that we are part of the same learned ‘club’. This core body of knowledge is possible to define and teach, and if we do not do it at school through the curriculum, we are leaving it to be developed at home. For children with academic, professional parents, this is not a problem. But what about those children whose parents are not in a position to explicate E=mc2 or clarify calculus? This leads to our second reason for rejecting a 21st century ‘skillz’ based curriculum, it disproportionately disadvantages those who have fewer resources to begin with.

In 2013, England implemented a new national curriculum based on an international analysis carried out by independent experts. It is unapologetically knowledge-based, and seeks to ensure that all children have the chance to learn the sort of wonders that will enrich them as people. It was, until relatively recently, the secret language of the privileged few. The unequal access to this powerful knowledge began young and created an attainment gap that widened until, by the end of primary school, was unassailable. By enacting the current national curriculum, we have the chance to finally eradicate that gap. We should take it.

Jon Brunskill is a year four teacher and foundation curriculum lead at Reach Academy Feltham. He tweets @Jon_Brunskill

