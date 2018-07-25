Labour must embrace its European ethos

We could be hammering the Tories on Brexit. Instead, Labour’s gains are limited

After months of parliamentary debates on Brexit so arcane even the most seasoned of observers have been scratching their heads, it is worth stepping back to see how we got here. If this was a movie, this is the freeze-frame before the flashback.

The very idea of leaving the European Union was, for about 30 years after the 1975 referendum on Britain’s membership of the common market, a fringe issue pursued by cranks of both left and right, like homoeopathy or nudism. John Major’s government was plagued by what he called ‘the bastards’ in an unguarded moment in front of an ITN camera. Major won his votes over Maastricht, and his leadership contest, but the ongoing chaos contributed to his ‘meteorite hitting the earth’ defeat in 1997.

Labour won that landslide with a pro-EU manifesto, a pro-EU leadership, and a pro-EU governing ethos. Eurosceptics within the Labour party were a tiny, obscure minority, sheltering under the remnants of Tony Benn’s tattered banner, and organised through the Labour Common Market Safeguards Committee, which was every bit as fun as it sounds. Neil Kinnock had begun the process of refashioning Labour into a mainstream European social democratic party after the 1983 calamity, but the key moment was the 1988 Trades Union Congress when Jacques Delors won trade unions to the idea of a ‘social Europe’, protecting jobs and workers’ rights. Ron Todd of the Transport and General Workers’ Union said at the time ‘the only card game in town is in a town called Brussels’.

The Labour governments after 1997 were proudly pro-Europe, although divided on the Euro. Robin Cook, as foreign secretary, summed up Labour’s position at Chatham House in 2000: ‘The European Union is one of the most successful models yet devised for coping with an age in which nations are more interdependent than they are independent […] it has dismantled borders as barriers between people and between businesses. Only those who have a physiological need for a comfort blanket of protection from the outside world should fear the result as a threat.’

In 2015, David Cameron was elected on a promise of a referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU, designed to deflate United Kingdom Independence party’s tyres, and which he confidently expected to win, just like he had won the referendums on electoral reform and Scotland. He was wrong. He had underestimated the physiological need for a comfort blanket, 10 years after the global crash, and decades of flatlining wages, runaway house prices, and scare stories about immigrants stealing jobs. He landed his successor Theresa May with a divided nation, a divided party, the biggest constitutional crisis since the Abdication and the biggest foreign policy disaster since the Munich Pact. Cameron did bequeath May a parliamentary majority, but she decided to flush it down the drain.

It is a supreme historical irony that at the very moment when a weak, divided, Eurosceptic Conservative government might have been dismantled for a generation by a pro-Europe, outward-looking, internationalist Labour party, instead Labour’s new establishment comprises alumni of the Benn school of anti-Europeanism and former members of the Labour Common Market Safeguards Committee. Jeremy Corbyn, lest we forget, voted against the EEC in 1975, and voted and spoke against the creation of the EU in 1993. He voted against the Lisbon Treaty in 2009. He voted in favour of an in/out referendum in 2011. He went on holiday during the 2016 referendum campaign, and called for article 50 to be triggered on the morning after the result. His key lieutenants John McDonnell and Seumas Milne are equally anti-EU, seeing it as a ‘capitalists’ club’. This leadership clique is utterly out of step with Labour’s membership, and with Labour’s elected representatives, which is why a vote at party conference on the EU was blocked by Corbyn in 2016.

Boris and Davis entered cabinet without a plan, and left without one

So we have a Labour party leadership more aligned with Major’s bastards than its own membership. As a consequence, in the parliamentary votes in June 2018, Labour MPs were whipped to vote for a hard Brexit, and against, or to abstain on anything that might soften the landing like membership of the EEA. This created the biggest rebellion of Corbyn’s time as leader, with 74 MPs voting for jobs and businesses, not socialism-in-one-country, and half a dozen resignations from the frontbench.

How different it could have been. A united Labour party could have destroyed this Conservative party. It could have taunted them at the despatch box as ‘weak, weak, weak’, and defeated them in the lobbies.

Instead, tragically, we have a Labour leadership trying to ride two horses at once, and falling off both. There was a big swing away from Labour in the Lewisham East by-election towards to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, and at the same time Corbyn comes third in the two-horse race with May on the polling question ‘who would make the best prime minister?’ At the very moment when Labour needed a strong, principled leader to win the case for Britain in Europe, we got someone who has voted with the Conservatives on Europe for 35 years. Yet young members at last month’s Labour Live festival of ideas made a stand on behalf of the many, demanding Corbyn ‘stop backing Brexit’.

That is how we got here, folks. But how does this movie end? There is still time to create the kind of ending we can live with: disappointing, but not too bad. Or there is the ending where the cinema burns to the ground and no one gets to go to the movies ever again. You get the feeling the person holding the lighted match is Jeremy Corbyn.

–––––