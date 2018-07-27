How we make housing fair

House price rises have benefitted the affluent, but have left many out in the cold, writes Geoff Beacon

The housing crisis is well-reported. The enormous increases in house prices have benefited the wealthy, and the lack of supply has meant they are able to charge high rents, hitting the poorest. This story is also an intergenerational one. Older generations gain from house price inflation, as the younger have to pay higher rents.

Planning restrictions have played a huge role in creating this housing shortage. Agricultural land increases in value when planning permission is given. Government figures for 2015 gave the average price of agricultural land as £21,000 per hectare. In Wakefield, building land, at £1m per hectare, was valued at nearly 50 times as much. In Enfield this was over 700 times. The extra value is the planning premium – a windfall to landowners.

The cost of building a conventional house is about £50,000. A three bed house in Liverpool will have roughly the same cost of construction as one in Enfield but in Liverpool it will sell for about £100,000. A similar house in Enfield, North London, is around £430,000. That extra £340,000 in Enfield is can mostly be accounted for by the landowner’s planning premium.

Modern technology using wood construction can significantly reduce cost – providing houses that are similar to conventional bricks and mortar houses but much cheaper. However, people can – and do – live in less conventional housing – like park homes or static caravans. Planning restrictions often apply, so these are often classified as holiday homes.

Costs can be even lower but space even tighter: a log cabin big enough for an old man like me can be bought for well under £10,000. Add mains electricity for £2000, mains water for £1000 and a good modern cesspit for another £1000 and I could have somewhere to live for under £15,000.

Many residents like this way of life:

‘I’ve been living in a holiday home on a site near York. There’s nothing more life affirming than waking up surrounded by nature- woods, birds, the occasional deer and falling to sleep to the sound of hooting owls. The space and the fresh air put a bounce in your step!’

The 2015 Self-build and Custom Housebuilding Act requires planning authorities to keep a register of people wanting plots of land to build or commission their own homes. Cynics, like me, think this was a move to keep the self-build option under control in case it became to close to building a cheap home on your own land.

A pilot scheme has been far from spectacular. In 2016, Carillion igloo launched a self-build scheme in Cornwall. The Right to Build toolkit reported that these plots will be for sale at around £50,000 each and an entry-level house will cost £130,000 to £140,000. Hardly cheap for the area, and unlikely to shock the housing market.

Reducing the unfairness caused by house price inflation requires changes to the planning system, for example by policies targeted at the landowner’s planning premium. This can – and should – be reduced by issuing planning permission for many more housing plots.

Other policies could transfer some of the planning premium to house buyer. For example, if some planning permissions were allocated on the condition that building could only commence when an accredited buyer agreed. The state would issue ‘house buyer certificates’ to give accreditation to those locked out of the housing market. Depending on issuing policy this could give them some market power to buy cheaper homes.

Green belt policy is a major element in restricting planning permissions and keeping house prices high but it is so well entrenched that it is difficult to criticise (but I often do). However, member of parliament Siobhan McDonagh has drafted an early day motion showing a way forward that may be politically possible. After recognising the benefits of greenbelt policy it says:

[This house] considers the scattered plots of Green Belt land within a 45 minute travel time of London’s Zone 1 and less than a 10 minute walk to a train station to be ill-fitting to the purpose of the Green Belt [and] recognises the important opportunity that this land offers with space for over 1 million new homes;

Britain’s economy faces an unsure future and the young and poor may suffer most. If the unfairness of the housing market can be tackled, the cost of living can be considerably lowered. Reducing planning premiums and encouraging cheaper construction could have a dramatic effect on the situation.

Many of us realise that climate change is a huge issue for the planet, and the richest ten per cent cause half of emissions. We can, and we must, create lifestyles that are pleasant and truly climate friendly. We need prototypes that the rest of the world can follow.

This is an area where government can – and should – act. Without a fair housing policy, our society and our planet are both in danger.

Geoff Beacon is a Progress member. He tweets @GeoffBeacon

Photo: by claritadeb73, licensed under CC0