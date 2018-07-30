Since 1945, radical change has been enabled by pragmatic politics

Politicians of the post-war era realised that principled opposition was not a luxury that the people of Britain could afford

Born to a working-class family in Burnley and interested in politics from an early age, I soon realised after the war ended in 1945 how important and necessary a Labour government was for our country. During this era I noticed for the very first time municipal socialism at work. Slums were torn down and monuments to those people who had profited from them removed forever. I remember well the usual objections from local Tory councillors about the cost of rehousing people in new modern housing estates. They said we could not afford it – something they have stated ever since. This was an era of radical change, pushed through by bold, pragmatic politicians who we could learn a lot from today.

Primary among these was Barbara Castle, who I saw speak in October 1951. Just 14 years old, I took the short journey to Blackburn, where she addressed a huge rally at the market place. In those days politics was dominated by men (even more so than it is today). Any woman hoping to succeed in politics had to have exceptional ability, and Barbara had tons of it. When she began to speak she was constantly challenged by Tory hecklers – who she put down one by one. The more jibes she received, the better she became. Here was a brilliant, passionate politician in her prime, campaigning for a new society. When she finished to rapturous applause even her opponents shook their heads in grudging acceptance. Her constant campaigning for women’s rights and working-class people are a stark reminder of what our party is about. Long may it remain.

As we moved to the middle of the decade, young men of my age began to realise that times were changing. Work was plentiful, trade unions were active in negotiating good pay and conditions, and by 1955 with the advent of rock ‘n’ roll, the teenager had arrived. Young men returning from two years National Service were hungry for change, and were no longer prepared to accept the old-fashioned values of previous generations. This was also the period when Labour, out of government, began to question its conscience. What sort of party are we? It is a question that refuses to go away. The populous slogans of the Tories, ‘you’ve never had it so good’ and the emphasis on personal possessions, known as ‘I’m alright Jack’, presented a dilemma for politicians on the left. Members split into different camps of thought. Tribune, the New Statesman and the Fabian Society were avenues for conscience searching. The Daily Worker, now the Morning Star, was always a reminder that socialism was still alive. Barbara Castle, a committed Bevanite, was very vocal in opposing moves, to ‘downsize socialist ideals’.

However, as time passed, she did recognise that without winning elections, we are nothing more than a talking shop. Castle was radical and progressive, but also pragmatic. Her support for the Ford machinists strike of 1968 was instrumental in ensuring parity of pay with males. The decision to remove turnstiles from ladies’ toilets and make them free of charge in the 1970s was another tremendous achievement. Barbara battled for change, in and out of government. Michael Foot described her as ‘the best socialist minister we ever had.’

What can we learn from her, in today’s modern times? That to campaign for radical change is difficult, and that we should not get lost in vague idealism. Being a true socialist involves bringing about change, not just talking about it. Barbara Castle was and still is a shining example of this theory. We need more politicians like Barbara.

Brian Stephenson is a Labour councillor for Wyre

