Fighting fascism: The rise of the far-right

Conor Pope speaks to Richard Angell , Henna Shah and Hope Not Hate’s Gurinder Singh Josan about how the far right diversified its tactics, the use of terror, the alliance of Ukip and Steve Bannon, and why we still have reason to hope.

