Progress | Centre-left Labour politics

The last summer as we know it?

Progress
August 7, 2018
1 min read

Brexit could increase the cost of European holidays by 31 per cent, cost thousands of jobs, and take a billion pounds out of the exchequer in lost tax revenue. Conor Pope speaks to Richard AngellHenna Shah and the Seasonal Businesses in Travel organisation’s Charles Owen about the risks to the holiday economy.

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Section: Web exclusive

Eco social democracy

In a political climate dominated by vague utopianism, social democrats must develop bold, practical ideas for a sustainable planet Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time...

Joseph Hamm
6 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

int(0)