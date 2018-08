The last summer as we know it?

Brexit could increase the cost of European holidays by 31 per cent, cost thousands of jobs, and take a billion pounds out of the exchequer in lost tax revenue. Conor Pope speaks to Richard Angell , Henna Shah and the Seasonal Businesses in Travel organisation’s Charles Owen about the risks to the holiday economy.



